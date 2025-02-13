Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Diss at Drake Sparks Lyric Change from Rapper in Melbourne

Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar took aim at Drake during his Super Bowl halftime performance, sparking a subtle lyrical response from the Canadian rapper during his subsequent concert.

The Super Bowl , typically a focal point for football, took an unexpected turn this year as Kendrick Lamar commandeered the halftime stage, delivering a performance that wasn't shy about taking aim at his longtime rival, Drake .

While the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated a decisive 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, silencing their quest for a three-peat championship, Lamar, the 37-year-old rapper behind hits like 'B****, Don't Kill My Vibe,' used the platform to launch some pointed barbs at Drake. He directly referenced lyrics from his track 'Not Like Us,' grinning mischievously at the camera as he delivered his lines, leaving no room for ambiguity. Drake, 38, didn't respond directly with a rebuttal during his Super Bowl performance, but he subtly altered a lyric during his concert in Melbourne on February 10th. The rapper, known for his role in the teen drama 'Degrassi,' changed a line in his song 'Knife Talk,' originally stating, 'Beef is live, spoiler alert — this n***a dies.' He replaced it with, 'Beef is live, spoiler alert — I never die.' This alteration didn't escape the watchful eyes of fans. Footage of the change quickly spread on social media platforms, generating a range of reactions. Some users expressed amusement at the ongoing 'beef,' while others weighed in on the perceived outcome of the lyrical duel. Lamar and Drake's rivalry dates back to 2013, when Lamar called out several rappers, including Drake, on his verse in Big Sean's 'Control.' The tension simmered with subtle jabs exchanged through their music before escalating in 2023 when Drake and J. Cole labeled themselves and Lamar as the 'big three' of rap. Lamar vehemently disagreed, making his stance clear on Future and Metro Boomin's track 'Like That.' The feud extended beyond the realm of music, with Drake currently engaged in a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing the label of profiting from his song 'Not Like Us' without his consent





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kendrick Lamar Drake Super Bowl Halftime Show Diss Beef Music Feud Lyrics Hip-Hop

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kendrick Lamar Setlist Predictions: What Songs Will Kendrick Play During Super Bowl Halftime Show?We try to predict Kendrick Lamar's setlist by looking at what songs he is most likely to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Read more »

Moral of Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show, According to Fans: ‘Never Beef With Kendrick’The main message social media commentators took away from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was: Don't mess with Kendrick Lamar.

Read more »

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Surprise Guest for Super Bowl PerformanceKendrick Lamar has released a teaser for his upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance, revealing a surprise guest who will join him on stage. The clip shows Lamar walking the Caesars Superdome turf and being surprised by SZA, who gives him a blue Gatorade bath.

Read more »

SZA to join Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl halftime showGuess who’s joining Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl halftime stage? None other than Grammy-winning singer SZA. Lamar and Apple Music released a trailer Thursday of him walking on a football field before SZA walked up from behind and splashed the rapper. Lamar and SZA will lead the halftime festivities from the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9.

Read more »

SZA Joins Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime ShowSZA will join Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in New Orleans on February 9th. The Grammy-winning duo will bring their musical talents to the Caesars Superdome for a performance that is sure to be a highlight of the game.

Read more »

Kendrick Lamar and SZA to Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime ShowKendrick Lamar and SZA have been announced as the headliners for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, set to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9th. The duo, who collaborated on Lamar's recent album 'GNX,' will also embark on a co-headlining North American tour this spring and summer. Both artists are also nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

Read more »