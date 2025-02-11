Kendrick Lamar Lights Up Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's electrifying Super Bowl LIX halftime performance captivates audiences despite mixed reactions from certain political groups.

Kendrick Lamar delivered a captivating performance during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX, which took place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Lamar, fresh off his triumphant sweep at the Grammy Awards, solidified his position as a musical powerhouse. While the performance received mixed reactions, particularly from certain political factions, it was generally lauded by the majority audience.

The NFL covers all expenses related to the halftime show, including travel for the artists, but they do not directly compensate performers for their appearance. This is because the Super Bowl halftime show is seen as a monumental promotional opportunity, potentially leading to significant increases in album sales, ticket revenue, and overall public exposure. As reported by Parade magazine, last year's performer, Usher, experienced a staggering 550% surge in Spotify streams following the game.Similarly, Lamar, although not receiving a direct payment from the NFL, is poised to reap substantial financial benefits from his Super Bowl performance. The widespread attention and buzz generated by his set are likely to translate into increased sales and a heightened profile within the music industry.





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Music Performance NFL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moral of Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show, According to Fans: ‘Never Beef With Kendrick’The main message social media commentators took away from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was: Don't mess with Kendrick Lamar.

Read more »

Kendrick Lamar Setlist Predictions: What Songs Will Kendrick Play During Super Bowl Halftime Show?We try to predict Kendrick Lamar's setlist by looking at what songs he is most likely to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Read more »

Pro-Palestine protester crashes Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, gets tackled by securityA protester with a Palestine flag crashed Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, and security promptly tackled him.

Read more »

Kendrick Lamar Scores a Hip-Hop Touchdown at Super Bowl 2025Kendrick Lamar scored a hip-hop touchdown with a triumphant Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday.

Read more »

Kendrick Lamar 'a' Necklace Meaning at Super Bowl 2025The feud never ends.

Read more »

Kendrick Lamar Headlines Super Bowl LIX Halftime ShowKendrick Lamar delivered a powerful and memorable performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, showcasing his hit songs and navigating the complexities of his past, including a performance of his controversial track, “Not Like Us.”

Read more »