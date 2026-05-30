Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Critics Who Body-Shamed Her Breast Implants

Kendra Wilkinson, a former Playboy Bunny and reality TV star, responded to critics who body-shamed the size of her breast implants by sharing a screenshot of a comment and a selfie on her Instagram account.

Kendra Wilkinson clapped back at critics who body-shamed the size of her breast implants beneath her Thursday Instagram ad. She re-shared a comment that read, 'The boobs make you look heavier.

Bring it down a few sizes. You'll look smaller.

' Another screen grab read, 'Kendra, you're not overweight. I think your implants make you look heavier than you are. Consider a reduction in your augmentation?

' She shared a selfie with text that stated: 'Until I get my GoFundMe breast reduction money, I'm going to love my boobs the way they are. ' To the trolls who criticized her looks, the mom of two added, 'And for the 20,000th time. I'm OK with aging poorly and I don't care anymore about male attention.

' 'Who's paying?! ' the 'Kendra' alum wrote beneath the screen grab. 'You want my Venmo to support this? ' A second comment said, 'Kendra, you're not overweight.

I think your implants make you look heavier than you are. Consider a reduction in your augmentation?

' So you can GO LOOK somewhere else, Wilkinson continued. 'Please god leave me alone LOL. ' I'm still being really intentional about how I approach this, Wilkinson expressed, before noting that the number on the scale doesn't matter to her. Wilkinson then posted a selfie that stated: 'Until I get my GoFundMe breast reduction money, I'm going to love my boobs the way they are.

' The former Playboy Bunny's original video was an ad updating fans on 'month two' of her GLP-1 journey. It about feeling like myself again, having real energy, and actually learning to trust the process without trying to fast forward it, she shared. We're just getting started but I'm here for all of it, and I can't wait to bring you along for what's coming





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