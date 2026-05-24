Kendall Platt's Sleep Improvement Journey: Magnesium Supplements as a Game-Changer

Kendall Platt, a former crime scene forensic investigator, shares her experience of struggling with sleep due to the stress of her job. She found relief by transitioning to a career as a professional gardener and incorporating horticultural therapy for women. However, her sleep issues persisted. Eventually, she discovered magnesium supplements as a solution, leading to a substantial improvement in her sleep quality.

For more than a decade, Kendall Platt worked as a crime scene forensic investigator, a job she found rewarding but also intensely stressful. The 40-year-old mother of two experienced sleep disturbances due to the horrific images she encountered daily.

She sought a solution by changing careers to become a professional gardener and incorporating horticultural therapy for women. However, her sleep did not improve as expected. She then discovered magnesium supplements as a potential sleep-boosting solution, which led to a significant improvement in her sleep quality





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Sleep Stress Job Stress Sleep Disturbances Magnesium Supplements Horticultural Therapy Mental Health

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