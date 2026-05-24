Kendall Platt finds sleep relief in magnesium tablets

Kendall Platt shares her story of changing careers to become a professional gardener and finding relief in magnesium tablets for poor sleep - one in six Britons may not get enough of this important nutrient. Experts explain the potential sleep benefits and the growing interest in magnesium supplements driven by social media.

For more than a decade, Kendall Platt worked as a crime scene forensic investigator - a job she found rewarding but also intensely stressful. The 40-year-old mother of two recalls often lying awake at night thinking about the horrific images she had seen and suffering from bad dreams most nights, which made it difficult for her to get back to sleep.

So, when she changed career to become a professional gardener and started offering horticultural therapy to women, she expected her sleep to improve. However, these changes didn't have the desired effect. Kendall Platt then decided to give a daily 10p dose of the vitamin magnesium a try, as she had learned about its sleep-boosting properties through social media. The tablets, containing magnesium glycinate, helped improve her sleep quality and allowed her to wake up refreshed.

The supplement had a profound effect on her rest and energy levels, and she experienced more energy in the morning and at work. However, not everyone agrees that magnesium is a panacea for poor sleep





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Lifestyle Addiction Magnesium Sleep Stress Stress And Sleep Stress And Sleep Issues Shallow Sleep Insomnia Horticultural Therapy Gardening And Sleep

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