Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are welcoming a new puppy into their family, marking a significant step in their romantic relationship as friends and family offer their support.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have reportedly added a new canine member to their household, signaling a deepening of their romantic bond. The Frankenstein actor and the reality television star have been romantically linked for several months now, with their connection evolving from casual dating to a more serious commitment. This latest development highlights their shared passion for animals and their growing comfort with each other.

Puppy Addition Strengthens Romantic Bond

The recent report reveals that the couple's mutual affection for dogs played a pivotal role in bringing them together. A source close to the situation stated that both Jenner and Elordi are already in love with their new puppy. This shared enthusiasm for pet ownership appears to have solidified their connection, providing a common ground that transcends their public personas. The addition of the new pet serves as a tangible symbol of their expanding relationship and mutual care for one another.

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Jenner Family History With Canine Companions

While the new puppy is a fresh addition, it is not the first dog for Jenner. Growing up, she and her sisters raised two dogs named Dolce, a Chihuahua, and Gabbana, a black lab. The family has a long-standing tradition of dog ownership, further emphasizing their bond with animals. In the past, Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner also received two dogs during Christmas in 2011. These earlier pets were named Louis and Vuitton after the popular designer, reflecting the family's connection to high fashion and luxury brands.

Relationship Timeline and Public Appearances

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were initially linked in spring 2026, marking the beginning of their public romance. Since then, the two have been frequently spotted together on many occasions, fueling speculation about the seriousness of their relationship. In July, a source claimed that Kendall is very into the former Euphoria star. The insider noted that although it has not been too long, they seem like they have been together for a long time, with their energies matching perfectly.

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Family Approval and Industry Support

Elordi has reportedly been spending considerable time with Jenner and her family over the past few months. According to sources, her family members have welcomed him and are happy to see Kendall so happy with him. This familial approval is a significant milestone in any high-profile relationship, especially within the influential Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. The actor's acceptance by the family suggests a level of comfort and genuine connection that extends beyond public appearances.

Red Carpet Milestones and Future Outlook

Romance rumors surrounding the pair gained momentum in September when Elordi was spotted in the front row at the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2027 show, reportedly supporting Jenner. Last month, the two were also seen sharing a candid moment at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala. Despite these high-profile appearances, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship so far. However, their consistent public presence together and the recent news of their new puppy suggest that their relationship is thriving and moving forward at a steady pace.