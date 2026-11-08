Kendall Jenner Makes LACMA Art+Film Gala Debut in Custom Ashi Studio Gown

Kendall Jenner attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala for the first time, showcasing a bespoke brown-and-silver deer print gown from the Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection while honoring the museum's commitment to integrating film into its artistic programming.

, Jenner arrived at the museum and stopped for photos in front of Chris Burden’s famed public art installation,, which doubled as a red carpet for the evening.

There, among the oversize street lights, she was seen wearing a low-back Ashi Studio gown in a brown-and-silver deer print. The piece, pulled from the house’s Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection and styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist, was stitched from precisely-cut panels of fabric to fit snug around the body. The skintight number featured a halter neckline and an open back, and from the knees, it relaxed into a long, floor-sweeping skirt. A dramatic tassel detail finished things off.

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The evening marked Jenner’s first time attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala, which held its inaugural edition back in 2011. The event was founded to support the museum’s ongoing efforts to expand its programming, making film more central to its exhibitions and education. Like always, this year’s version welcomed everyone from models to actors to philanthropists to musicians to athletes, bringing together the biggest names in the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

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Once again, Gucci signed on as the sponsor, and Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow served as co-chairs.