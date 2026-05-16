Kendall Jenner fuels Jacob Elordi dating rumors after spending time in Hawaii

Kendall Jenner, 30, has sparked rumors of a relationship with Jacob Elordi, the actor from 'Wuthering Heights,' after being spotted spending time together in Hawaii. Capcom soccer team's victory against plastic trash: 'trash loser' Guam team apologizes, backs away from trash-tossing protest

Kendall Jenner has further fueled Jacob Elordi dating rumors after the pair were seen spending time together in Hawaii this week. The 30-year-old model, who previously dated rapper Bad Bunny, was reportedly seen grabbing breakfast with the Wuthering Heights actor in a series of Instagram photos uploaded by gossip site DeuxMoi on Friday.

It comes after a source told the Daily Mail in April that the two stars have already been dating for 'a couple months.

' According to the caption of DeuxMoi's post, Jenner and Elordi enjoyed a bite to eat at Nourish Hanalei. The TV personality could be seen strolling in a gray tank top as well as low-waisted black trousers. A dark navy cap was placed over her dark locks which were pulled back into a ponytail. The Oscar-nominated star also kept it casual in a denim button up and a pair of light blue jeans





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Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Dating Rumors Instagram Photos Nourish Hanalei Los Angeles Hawaii Breakfast Gray Tank Top Black Trousers Navy Cap Ponytail Blue Jeans

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