Fans accuse Kendall Jenner of miming product application in a November 1 L'Oreal Paris TikTok ad for Infallible Cushion Foundation, sparking online backlash.

Model Kendall Jenner is facing widespread criticism from social media users regarding a promotional video for L'Oreal Paris released on November 1. The 31-year-old global brand ambassador was accused of faking the application of the $19.99 Infallible Cushion Foundation during an ASMR-style TikTok clip that quickly garnered negative attention online.

Social Media Backlash Over Empty Applicator

In the video posted on November 1, Jenner appeared wearing a white bathrobe while holding the cushion foundation compact directly toward the camera lens. Viewers immediately noticed that the applicator puff she used to dab her face appeared completely dry and devoid of any cosmetic product throughout the entire sequence. Many internet users took to Reddit's dedicated Keeping Up With The Kardashians forum to express their skepticism and frustration with the obvious performance.

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One commenter wrote that she did not care to hide the fact that nothing was on the puff, while another suggested the brand knew the audience could see the emptiness. A third user described the act as pure miming, noting that Jenner already had a full face of makeup applied before starting the demonstration. Some viewers joked that she thought she was being slick by pretending to apply the product when none was actually transferred to her skin.

Brand Ambassador History and Official Statements

Kendall Jenner originally signed on as a global brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris in July 2023. At the time of her appointment, she released a statement expressing honor at joining a sisterhood of strong, powerful women and fulfilling the iconic slogan that she is worth it. She described the partnership as a true full-circle moment that allowed her to embody the values of the major cosmetics corporation.

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The company also issued a press release praising Jenner as a powerful, successful, and talented young woman who continues to captivate audiences globally. L'Oreal Paris highlighted her status as a constant figure in the fashion industry and an entrepreneur who serves as a role model for her generation. The brand welcomed her into a lineage of high-profile ambassadors that includes Beyonce, Helen Mirren, and Penelope Cruz.

Consumer Reaction and Future Implications

The immediate consequence of the viral video has been a significant drop in goodwill among dedicated fans who followed her journey as a long-standing beauty face for the company. The accusation of miming has led to discussions about the authenticity of influencer marketing, particularly when celebrities are paid to demonstrate product usage that they may not actually be applying.

Requests for comment have been sent to both the model and the cosmetics giant regarding the controversy surrounding the November 1 advertisement. While the specific product price of $19.99 remains unchanged, the public relations fallout may impact how future campaigns featuring the reality TV star are received by the consumer base.

Comparison to Previous Promotional Standards

Unlike previous campaigns where the application of makeup was shown in clear detail, this particular TikTok clip relied on audio and visual aesthetics rather than a functional demonstration. The stark contrast between the high production value of her initial ambassador announcement and the low-effort appearance of this recent tutorial has fueled the current narrative. Critics argue that such performances do a disservice to the millions of followers who look to her for genuine beauty advice.

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As the story continues to spread across various social platforms, the brand faces the challenge of addressing consumer concerns without dismissing the validity of the complaints. The incident serves as a case study in the risks associated with celebrity endorsements where the visual evidence of product use is easily scrutinized by an engaged online community.