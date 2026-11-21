Fans accuse Kendall Jenner of miming a product application in a promotional TikTok for L'Oréal Paris Infallible Cushion Foundation, sparking backlash online.

Kendall Jenner is facing intense scrutiny from social media users following the release of a promotional video for L'Oréal Paris. The thirty-one-year-old reality television star and global brand ambassador was criticized by viewers who claimed she failed to properly apply makeup during the demonstration. The controversy centers on a short clip posted to the TikTok platform, which was intended to showcase the brand's new foundation product.

Flawless Application Questions Spark Backlash

The video in question premiered on November 1 and featured Jenner promoting the Infallible Cushion Foundation, a product priced at nineteen dollars and ninety-nine cents. In the clip, she is seen wearing a white bathrobe while holding the foundation packaging up to the camera lens. The ASMR-style presentation focuses on her hands as she prepares to demonstrate the application process for the audience.

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However, eagle-eyed viewers quickly identified a significant error in the performance. Users noted that the applicator pad appeared completely empty of product throughout the dabbing motion on her face. Despite her movements suggesting a full application, the visual evidence showed no transfer of foundation from the puff to her skin, leading to accusations of miming or fake application.

One viewer commented on the lack of effort, writing that it seemed as though she no longer cared to hide the mistake. Another user pointed out that the brand and the star must have realized the puff was empty. A third observer described the performance as pure miming, noting that she already had a full face of makeup on before starting the demonstration.

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Public Reaction Amplifies On Social Platforms

Discontent with the video spread rapidly beyond TikTok, with users migrating to Reddit to discuss the incident. The subreddit dedicated to Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a hub for snark and criticism regarding the brand partnership. Members of the online community shared screenshots and timestamps from the video, amplifying the narrative that the tutorial was inauthentic.

The discussion threads highlighted the perceived disconnect between Jenner's status as a beauty icon and the quality of the promotional content. Critics argued that as a global ambassador, she was expected to deliver a more professional and convincing demonstration. The backlash suggests that fans expect higher production values and more authentic engagement from major celebrities in cosmetic advertising.

Despite the online criticism, the Daily Mail reached out to both Jenner and L'Oréal Paris for official comment regarding the incident. As of now, neither party has issued a public statement addressing the specific allegations of faking the application. The silence from the brand and the model's team has left the narrative dominated by fan speculation and humorous commentary on social media.

Brand Partnership History and Future Implications

Jenner originally signed on as a global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris in July 2023. At the time of her appointment, she expressed honor at joining a sisterhood of strong, powerful women associated with the iconic slogan. She stated that embodying the brand felt like a true full-circle moment in her career as a media icon and entrepreneur.

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L'Oréal Paris released a press release at the time of the hiring, citing Jenner as a powerful, successful, and talented young woman. The company emphasized her ability to captivate audiences globally and her constant presence in the fashion industry. They described her as a role model for her generation, welcoming her into a lineage of ambassadors that includes Beyonce, Helen Mirren, and Penelope Cruz.

The backlash over this specific video may impact future consumer perception of the partnership. While Jenner remains a high-profile figure in the industry, authenticity is increasingly valued by younger demographics on platforms like TikTok. The incident serves as a reminder of the scrutiny celebrities face when promoting beauty products, where minor details can lead to widespread public criticism.

As the conversation continues online, the long-term effects on L'Oréal Paris's marketing strategy remain unclear. The brand must decide how to address the concerns of its customer base while maintaining its association with high-fashion celebrities. For now, the video stands as a cautionary tale about the importance of thorough preparation in digital content creation for major beauty campaigns.