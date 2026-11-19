'I’ve experienced so many red-flag men.'

Kendall Jenner Confesses She’s ‘Drawn to Red Flags’ After Report She & Jacob Elordi Welcomed Their 1st Family Member Together William & Harry Suffer Tragic Loss After Report the Future King Would Be ‘Devastated’ if Charles ‘Cancer Took a Turn for the Worse & He Only Had Months to Live’Kendall Jenner Confesses She’s ‘Drawn to Red Flags’ After Report She & Jacob Elordi Welcomed Their 1st Family Member Together, the supermodel was asked about her dating red flags and green flags.

In response, Jenner said, “Why am I more drawn to red flags? I feel like ‘cause I know more about them? ” “Red flags? Oh my God, I’ve experienced so many red-flag men,” she explained on the show.

Also read Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner take major step in their romance

“Like, an egomaniac? Ew. Like, you need to have an ego death to be with me, ‘cause I can’t deal with your ego. ” Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Reportedly Welcome 1st Family Member Together After Report They’ve Already Discussed ‘Marriage’ Nicole Kidman Reportedly ‘Crushing’ on Younger Australian Star Who’s Apparently Had the Hots for Her Since He Was 15 As for green flags?

Jenner said she likes someone who’s “down-to-earth,” independent, “humble,” and “doesn’t take themselves too seriously. ” “I feel like I really get on with people who really don’t have much of an ego within the world that we live in—who can kind of step away from it and appreciate what they have, but also understand that there’s a real life to be lived underneath it all,” she added.

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Related: Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Reportedly Welcome 1st Family Member Together After Report They’ve Already Discussed ‘Marriage’ According to a source close to the couple, Jenner, 31, and Elordi, 29, adopted a Dalmatian together. The insider toldthat they’re “both huge dog lovers, it’s something they’ve bonded over,” adding, “They’re both already in love with their new puppy. ”Elordi has even been “welcomed” into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and her family is said to be “happy to see Kendall so happy.

” Another major milestone may be on the horizon, as the pair has reportedly discussed marriage. A separate insider admitted tothat Elordi’s “looking down the barrel of turning 30 next year and he’s ready to settle down. ” His A-list girlfriend is “in the same place in her life, which is why marriage has been such a heavy topic of conversation between the two of them.

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