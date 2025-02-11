Kendall Jenner Channels Bob Dylan with Her Greenwich Village Outfit

Kendall Jenner takes style inspiration from Timothée Chalamet's latest film, 'A Complete Unknown', wearing an outfit reminiscent of Bob Dylan's iconic 1960s look.

Kendall Jenner 's street style typically leans towards tailored lines and sleek silhouettes, while her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet favors a more casual aesthetic with skinny scarves and velour tracksuits. However, Jenner recently seemed to take inspiration from Chalamet's latest film, A Complete Unknown , a biopic about Bob Dylan 's life and music in 1960s New York.

Taking a break from the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, Jenner was spotted exploring Greenwich Village on Monday in an outfit reminiscent of Dylan's iconic style. The ensemble included a caramel suede button-up jacket, black straight-leg jeans, and black leather loafers from The Row. She further embraced the spirit of the decade with a black tweed newsboy cap and a dark-brown leather messenger bag. To complete the Dylan-inspired look, Jenner wrapped herself in an olive green scarf, reminiscent of the numerous scarves Chalamet donned during the film's press tour.Chalamet's portrayal of Dylan prominently featured suede outerwear and newsboy caps. A Complete Unknown's costume designer, Arianne Phillips, previously spoke to Harper's Bazaar about capturing Dylan's legendary wardrobe on screen. Phillips emphasized the significance of the era's fashion, stating, 'You know, this time period—it's such an awesome time for fashion and style, and it's a real reflection of change. Like Dylan's song says, 'The times they are a-changin.' And so I think for the design, keeping it rooted in reality... You know, the center of our story is about a man, a young artist who’s only 19 to 24, finding his voice and refusing to be boxed in by one thing.'





