Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Grows More Public During Tokyo Dinner

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen cozied up together during an intimate dinner in Tokyo, marking another step in their increasingly public relationship. The pair, who were first linked at Coachella, have been spotted on vacation in Hawaii and on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi made their burgeoning romance more visible this week during an intimate dinner with friends in Tokyo . The supermodel, 30, and the actor, 28, were seen posing with fans at a renowned celebrity hotspot.

Jenner appeared relaxed and joyful, smiling in an elegant black ensemble while Elordi affectionately rested his head on her shoulder. The pair enjoyed the restaurant's signature Udon Carbonara alongside companions, continuing their series of romantic outings. This follows public displays of affection from the previous week, when Elordi, known for Euphoria, was photographed placing a tender hand on the back of Jenner's neck after a group evening.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who recently vacationed in Hawaii with Jenner, was also captured wrapping an arm around her while they conversed with friends. Their connection has grown steadily more public since they were first linked last month. During a Hawaiian getaway, the couple were spotted drinking rosé on the beach, marking their initial official sighting after rumors emerged.

Later, they participated in a cheerful double date with Jenner's sister Kylie, 28, and her partner of three years, Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, 30. The relationship originated after they were observed intensely kissing at Justin Bieber's post-performance gathering during Coachella. According to a source, Kylie Jenner acted as a matchmaker. The source explained that Kylie spent considerable time with Elordi during Timothée Chalamet's awards season, as both actors received nominations.

Describing Kylie as the dominant sibling, the source stated she encouraged Kendall to pursue Jacob to enable group double dates with Timothée. The pair have maintained a friendly rapport for years. Elordi attended Kendall's 30th birthday celebration in 2022, and they were seen engaged in lengthy discussion at the Vanity Fair Oscars event in March. Elordi's romantic history includes several high-profile relationships.

He dated The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King for approximately one year before their 2018 split. He was later involved with Euphoria co-star Zendaya, with the two being photographed kissing in early 2020. Following that, he entered a year-long relationship with model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, concluding in late 2021. Most recently, he endured a widely covered on-again, off-again partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin, which ended in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner's past partners include NBA player Devin Booker, fellow athlete Ben Simmons, and musician Bad Bunny. The Tokyo dinner signifies another step in normalizing their relationship to the public eye, surrounded by friends and showing effortless affection





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Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Celebrity Romance Tokyo Hawaii Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet

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