Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Deepens After Hawaii Trip

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship is becoming more serious following a romantic getaway to Hawaii. The couple, first seen at Coachella, now enjoys support from friends and family including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and the Biebers.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi , both aged 30 and 28 respectively, were spotted dining at Udon Shin restaurant in Tokyo, where they posed for a casual photo.

The image, shared by the restaurant on Instagram, shows the model and the Euphoria actor in matching black t-shirts, smiling while enjoying bowls of ramen. Restaurant staff are seen giving thumbs up in the picture, which quickly gathered supportive comments from fans rooting for their romance. One fan remarked, "they match together so well.

" The relationship appears to be growing more serious following a private beach getaway in Hawaii. According to a source close to the situation, the trip significantly deepened their connection.

"Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," the insider explained. "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected.

" Jenner's family and friends have warmly embraced Elordi. The couple joined her younger sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for a double date in Los Angeles, and her close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber also approve. The source noted that Elordi's easygoing nature helps him fit in seamlessly.

"He's super easygoing and down to earth, he goes with the flow and pretty much gets along with everybody, so it's never felt forced or awkward at all. " Their romance initially sparked at Justin Bieber's Coachella afterparty in April, where they were seen kissing, with encouragement from the Biebers and their social circle





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Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Romance Hawaii Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Coachella Euphoria The Kardashians

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