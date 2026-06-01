Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Becomes Increasingly Public

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are taking their new romance increasingly public as they pose with fans at an intimate dinner in Tokyo. The supermodel and actor have been friendly for years and have been linked to a slew of love interests over the years.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi took their new romance increasingly more public this week as they posed with fans at an intimate dinner in Tokyo .

The supermodel, 30, and the actor, 28, cozied up to one another as they dined at the celebrity favorite restaurant. Jenner looked relaxed and happy as she smiled while clad in a chic black outfit as Elordi lovingly leaned on her shoulder. The pair were enjoying the restaurant's famed Udon Carbonara with friends during their latest romantic trip.

Last week, Euphoria star Elordi couldn't keep his hands off Jenner as he placed an affectionate hand on the back of her neck after a night out with friends. The Oscar nominee, who recently enjoyed a getaway to Hawaii with Jenner, was also pictured wrapping an arm around the reality star as they chatted with friends.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi took their new romance increasingly more public this week as they posed with fans at an intimate dinner in Tokyo A casual Elordi gave Jenner his full attention as they stared into one another's eyes - while their romance becomes increasingly public. Last month, the new couple were seen drinking rosé on the beach in Hawaii - marking their first public sighting together since news of their relationship emerged.

They were later seen on a giddy double date with Jenner's sister Kylie, 28, and her boyfriend of three years and Oscar nominee, Timothee Chalamet, 30. Jenner and Elordi were first romantically linked after they were seen 'making out and all over each other' during Justin Bieber's post-show party at Coachella last month - with a source telling Daily Mail that Kylie had played matchmaker.

'Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothee award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothee was nominated for Marty Supreme,' the source revealed. 'Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothee. ' Jenner and Elordi have been friendly for years.

Elordi attended Jenner's 2022 birthday bash and they were seen locked in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. Elordi has been linked to a slew of love interests over the years, each with varying degrees of fame. He memorably dated his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King for a year before their relationship ended in 2018.

Jenner looked relaxed and happy as she smiled while clad in a chic black outfit as Elordi lovingly leaned on her shoulder Jenner and Elordi have been friendly for years. Elordi attended Jenner's 2022 birthday bash and they were seen locked in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March - pictured He then moved on to Euphoria co-star Zendaya - with the pair seen kissing in early 2020.

Next up was Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, whom he dated for a year until late 2021. Most recently, the Wuthering Heights star had a highly publicized several-year on-off romance with Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, which ended in 2025. For her part, Jenner has enjoyed a string of famous boyfriends, including professional athletes Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, as well as rapper Bad Bunny





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