Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Publicly Romance in Tokyo Following Hawaiian Getaway

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi were seen sharing an intimate dinner in Tokyo, sparking renewed media attention on their relationship. The couple, previously spotted in Hawaii and at a double‑date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, appears to be taking their romance to a more public level.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been turning heads this week by making their budding romance unmistakably public. The two spotted themselves at an intimate dinner in Tokyo, a city famed for its celebrity‑friendly eateries, where they shared a table with a small group of friends and engaged directly with fans who gathered outside the venue.

Jenner, dressed in a sleek black ensemble that highlighted her signature effortless style, appeared relaxed and beaming as she laughed with the crowd. Elordi, wearing a casual yet refined look, leaned affectionately on her shoulder, his arm draped protectively around her waist while they both enjoyed the restaurant's celebrated Udon Carbonara. The couple's chemistry was evident as they exchanged glances, occasionally pausing to pose for photographs that quickly populated social media feeds.

Their Tokyo outing follows a string of recent public displays that suggest the pair are moving beyond the tentative phase of flirtation. Earlier in the week, after a night out with friends, Elordi was captured placing a gentle hand on the back of Jenner's neck, an intimate gesture that sparked a flurry of speculation in entertainment circles.

The actor, known for his role on the hit series Euphoria, has also been seen wrapping an arm around Jenner during a relaxed conversation with friends on a recent vacation to Hawaii, where the duo was photographed sharing a bottle of rosé on a sun‑kissed beach. That Hawaiian escapade marked their first widely reported appearance together after rumors of their relationship began circulating in the press.

The couple's public visibility has been further amplified by a series of coordinated social outings. They were later spotted on a double‑date with Jenner's sister Kylie and her boyfriend, Oscar‑nominated actor Timothée Chalamet. According to insiders, Kylie played a pivotal role in bringing Jenner and Elordi together, arranging the initial meeting during a post‑show party at Coachella where the two were allegedly seen in a highly affectionate embrace.

Their shared social circle has also intertwined with the entertainment awards circuit; as Chalamet and Elordi both competed for honors-Elordi for his performance in Frankenstein and Chalamet for Marty Supreme-Kylie allegedly encouraged the pairing to facilitate future double‑dates. Although Jenner and Elordi have only recently been linked romantically, their history of friendly interaction stretches back several years. Elordi attended Jenner's 2022 birthday celebration and the two were observed deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year.

The actor's past relationships have been public and varied, ranging from a year‑long romance with Joey King, his co‑star from The Kissing Booth, to a brief but high‑profile liaison with Zendaya in 2020, and a subsequent year‑long relationship with supermodel Kaia Gerber that ended in late 2021. More recently, he was involved in a multi‑year, on‑and‑off relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli, which concluded in 2025.

Jenner, for her part, has a well‑documented history of high‑profile relationships, including former NBA stars Devin Booker and Ben Simmons as well as a notable romance with reggaeton star Bad Bunny. Their collective experiences in the limelight appear to have prepared them for the intense scrutiny that accompanies their latest public displays of affection, suggesting that the pair may be ready to navigate the challenges of a high‑profile romance together





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