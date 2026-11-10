Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Enjoy Broadway Date Night at Paranormal Activity

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen on a New York City date night during the intermission of Paranormal Activity on Broadway, fueling fresh romance buzz.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed a New York City date night at Broadway's scariest show on Saturday. The model, 31, and the Wuthering Heights actor, 29, were seen having a cozy chat during the intermission of Paranormal Activity at the August Wilson Theater.

A video obtained by TMZ shows Elordi leaning in as he spoke with the runway star, who was seen saying 'aww' and giggling. At another moment, Jenner, who matched Elordi in an all-black ensemble, flashed a bright smile at the Australian actor.

Also read James Bond Contender Jacob Elordi Cast in The Executioner's Song Film

Inside the Paranormal Activity Stage Play

The Paranormal Activity play is inspired by the hit horror film franchise. It follows a young couple who move from Chicago to London for a fresh start, only to find themselves terrorized by a supernatural entity in their new home.

The production was written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett. It stars Cher Alvarez as Lou and Travis A Knight as James.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Relationship Timeline

Jenner and Elordi went public with their relationship in April of this year, when they were spotted kissing at a Coachella afterparty thrown by Jenner's longtime friend Justin Bieber. In the months that followed, they were seen jetting off to Hawaii and Japan.

While in Japan, the pair went viral on TikTok after they were seen holding hands while exploring Tokyo. In September, they enjoyed a romantic trip across Europe with a stop in Paris, where they held hands while making their way through the City of Light.

Later in August, Jenner supported Elordi in London at the premiere of his latest film, an adaptation of The Dog Stars. The Ridley Scott-directed post-apocalyptic thriller bombed at the box office and received underwhelming reviews from critics.

Jacob Elordi Fashion Week Appearances

Elordi was supporting his girlfriend after she walked at the L'Oréal show earlier as part of Paris Fashion Week. Just a day earlier, he had accompanied her on another night out while she was taking part in Milan Fashion Week events in Italy.

Jenner looked cool and collected in a textured slate-gray minidress that showcased her long, toned legs. She paired the look with conservative black heels that only modestly added to her 5ft10in stature.

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Elordi complemented her with a casual look of his own. He dressed down a white button-up shirt by rolling up the sleeves and going tie-free, pairing it with slightly baggy black trousers.

Prior to the Bottega Veneta show for Milan Fashion Week, where Elordi was spotted supporting his girlfriend, the two had not been seen together since August 27.

Elordi Penthouse Stay and London Dinner

Amid the disappointing film debut, Elordi signaled that he and Jenner were more serious than ever when they went out for dinner in London at the Italian hotspot Cipriani and invited his father.

It was later reported that Elordi booked the $80,000-a-night penthouse suite at London hotel Claridge's for himself and his girlfriend. An insider told The Sun that Elordi is a proper romantic who wanted Kendall to have that amazing view over London where you can see the stars, adding that the upgrade was worth the money.

Elordi's dating history has included Olivia Jade, the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin, who was embroiled in the infamous 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.