Insiders reveal Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are aligned on starting a family after adopting a Dalmatian and previewing AI-generated children.

Kendall Jenner and her partner Jacob Elordi are reportedly ready to expand their family, marking a significant shift in the supermodel's long-held stance on motherhood. Insiders confirm the couple is on the same page regarding having children, a development that contrasts sharply with Jenner's previous public declarations of remaining child-free.

Shifting Perspectives on Motherhood

Jenner has historically maintained a distinct boundary regarding parenthood, often joking about her status as a 'cool aunt' rather than a mother. In a widely circulated social media post from a Palm Springs pool gathering, she shared a thumbs-up image with the caption 'Still no kids,' signaling her preference for a life without children at that time. Her stance was further reinforced when she Photoshopped herself out of a family Christmas card and reminded her mother Kris Jenner of her existence on Mother's Day without intending to join the 'mommy club.'

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However, the narrative appears to be changing as Jenner, who is 31 years old in 2026, has begun to warm to the idea of starting a family. Although she previously told Vogue France that she was too busy to consider children, she later revealed on a podcast that she wants approximately three children. She has reportedly prepared a list of 'normal' baby names in anticipation of this future chapter.

AI Experiments and Future Predictions

The couple's alignment on family planning is evidenced by playful yet revealing activities they share. Sources indicate that Elordi initiated an experiment where the pair used artificial intelligence to generate predictions of what their potential child would look like. One insider described the activity as 'just for fun,' but noted it serves as a form of bantering typical of their relationship.

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This digital preview of their potential offspring suggests a level of comfort and forward-thinking in their romance. The couple has been 'half-joking' about taking their relationship to the next level, with the AI exercise serving as a lighthearted way to explore the concept of parenthood together. This interaction highlights a mutual curiosity about the future that goes beyond casual dating.

Deepening Roots in Beverly Hills

Jenner and Elordi, who sparked romance rumors in April, have settled into a domestic routine at Jenner's Beverly Hills mansion. She purchased the property for $8.5 million in 2017, and it now serves as their primary residence where they spend significant time together. The couple has adopted a Dalmatian, expanding their household and further mimicking the dynamics of a family unit.

Their daily life involves a mix of wellness activities and domestic chores. Jenner cooks for Elordi in her chef's kitchen, and the pair engages in regular workouts. They also spend time reading books and caring for their pets. The backyard has been transformed into a private wellness retreat featuring a meditation garden, a swimming pool, and a vegetable patch that Jenner is currently growing.

Shared Social Circles and Wellness

Both Elordi and Jenner are integrating deeply into each other's social and professional worlds. Elordi has become close friends with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and Hailey Bieber's husband Justin Bieber. This connection has fostered a 'boys club' dynamic among the men, while the women also maintain their close familial bonds.

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The group frequently gathers for power breakfasts at the cafe on the bottom floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel. They also host dinner parties at Jenner's home and spend time at the Kardashian and Jenner family residences, including Kim Kardashian's Malibu home and the Palm Springs mansion. These gatherings often include sound baths, meditation, yoga, and horse riding, which Jenner does twice a week with her horses.

Public Appearances and Career Synergy

Despite some early reluctance to confirm the romance publicly, the couple has been photographed together at numerous high-profile events. They attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, traveled to Hawaii, Japan, and Australia, and appeared at the August premiere of Elordi's film The Dog Stars in London. Their public visibility increased further during Paris Fashion Week and Milan, where Elordi sat front row as Jenner closed the Bottega Veneta show in September.

Their most notable gala debut occurred in October at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where they attended in matching black and white attire. Elordi was noted for taking candid photos of Jenner on the red carpet. Elordi's presence in Hollywood is reportedly a major attraction for Jenner, who has expressed ambitions for her own career in film. This shared interest in the entertainment industry strengthens their bond as they navigate both personal life changes and professional opportunities.