Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Coordinate in Casual Black Tees for a Date Night in Japan

Their romance has gone international

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However, despite this being their first public outing, a source quickly confirmed that the two had actually been romantically involved for quite some time. While there’s a good chance the two will do some sightseeing during their time abroad, they also took the opportunity to eat some local cuisine, specifically at the Their noodle date night was documented in a selfie on the restaurant’s official Instagram account, where Jenner and Elordi are seen posing alongside a few of the workers.

For the outing, both stars kept it casual with their outfits. Jenner opted for a black tee, which she later accessorized with a few staples from the Row, including a pair ofstar, he wore his own black T-shirt, with a matching hat and a pair of sunglasses sitting on top of the brim. Despite their many public outings, neither star has spoken about their relationship yet. In a way though, you could almost consider this Instagram official.





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