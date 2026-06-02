Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Are Casually Seeing Each Other

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been spending more time together, with a source claiming they are casually seeing each other.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been spending more time together, with a source claiming they are casually seeing each other . The pair were seen enjoying a meal at the restaurant Udon Shin, where they took a photo with several workers.

According to an insider, Kendall and Jacob have become very close recently and were excited to get away to Hawaii and have some downtime together. The source noted that things are getting much more serious for the pair, although they have not yet put a label on their relationship. This has been going on since January, but things are progressing, and they have been consistently seeing each other when they can.

In addition to enjoying their time together, Kendall and Jacob have also become much more comfortable in each other's inner circles. The pair have even gone on a few trips together, including a recent vacation to Hawaii. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the two are casually seeing each other, with the insider sharing that it is not serious but they have been hanging out for a few months now.

It started around awards season in January, and it has really worked out that they can hang out with Kylie and Timothée, and it has been so fun for all of them to be together. The group dynamic has made things even easier because there's no pressure and everyone gets along naturally. They've been enjoying low-key dinners and just hanging out at home casually. Kendall thinks the connection started off as a friendship that blossomed into something new recently.

They have known each other socially for years now and have hung out in similar circles, but it became romantic recently. The pair have even been able to introduce each other to their friends, with Kylie and Timothée being among those who have met Jacob. The group has been able to spend time together, including going on a recent trip to Hawaii, where they were able to relax and have some fun together.

The source noted that the connection between Kendall and Jacob is real and has been growing stronger over time. They have been able to find common ground and have been able to spend time together in a way that feels natural and comfortable for both of them. The pair have been able to balance their relationship with their busy schedules, and they have been able to make time for each other.

They have been able to communicate effectively and have been able to work through any issues that have come up. The connection between Kendall and Jacob is one that is built on trust, respect, and a deep understanding of each other. They have been able to find a sense of calm and comfort in each other's presence, and they have been able to enjoy each other's company in a way that feels natural and effortless.

As they continue to spend time together, it will be interesting to see how their relationship develops and evolves





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