Kendall Jenner Aces Easy Elegance in This Minimalist White Set

CBK summer isn’t over yet

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While attending a pop up for Korean skincare brand Anua in New York City, the supermodel channeled CBK in a lowkey but ultra sophisticated minimalist outfit. Jenner wore a structured all-white set, comprised of a waist-hugging long-sleeved blouse and a simple sheath midi skirt. Jenner rolled up her top’s sleeves, an easy styling hack that made her overall outfit look more Hamptons than boardroom.

As for the rest of her outfit, Jenner reached for pieces from some of her tried-and-true brands, including a little gold tote bag from. Her accessories continued to highlight her minimalist style ethos, from her black rectangular shades to a pair of small silver earring cuffs.

For instance, during an outing in Los Angeles lat month, the 818 founder stepped out in a black-and-white outfit which included a boxy T-shirt, straight-leg Levi’s jeans, and a lightweight sweater wrapped around her waist. Despite her love of black and white pieces, Jenner isn’t totally averse to pops of color. In this case, she zhuzhed up her look with burgundy accents in the form of a leather Chanel shoulder bag and leather ballet flats from The Row.

Jenner previously opened up about how she has embraced the tenets of “quiet luxury” long before the term was even coined.

“If you go back in time, I think you’ll find I’ve always had that aspect to my style,” she said in a 2023 interview with. “But also, I feel that I’ve been very versatile throughout my life. I love the elegance of certain things, but I’ll also do an easy, comfortable, cool-girl vibe. ”





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