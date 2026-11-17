Autopsy confirms Ken Urker died from accidental poly-substance drug toxicity, contradicting Gypsy Rose Blanchard's suicide denial and concluding the investigation into his October 1 death.

The official cause of death for Ken Urker has been determined to be accidental poly-substance drug toxicity, according to a final statement released by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office. The confirmation comes weeks after the discovery of his body at his Raceland, Louisiana, residence on October 1, 2024.

Urker, who was celebrating his 34th birthday on the day he was found deceased, died as a result of an accidental drug overdose. This medical conclusion was reached after the completion of a full autopsy and comprehensive toxicology testing, bringing an end to the preliminary inquiries surrounding his sudden passing.

Also read Ken Urker’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Louisiana Coroner’s Office

Official Toxicology Results and Investigation Status

A spokesman for the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office explicitly stated that the final cause of death is accidental poly-substance drug toxicity, clarifying that the event resulted from an accidental drug overdose rather than any other circumstance. The coroner confirmed that the case is now complete with no further testing pending.

Despite the medical certainty provided by the coroner, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office continues its separate investigation into the broader circumstances surrounding the death of Kenan Urker. A law enforcement spokesperson noted that while they acknowledge the updated medical information, their criminal investigation remains ongoing with no additional details to release at this time.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Denies Suicide and Suicide Claims

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the ex-partner of Ken Urker, had previously asserted that his death was not a suicide, a claim she made in a Change.org petition while the toxicology results were still pending. She insisted with 100 percent certainty that it was not self-inflicted, a stance she maintained during her first public interview since the incident.

In that interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Blanchard emphatically denied any involvement in Urker's death when asked directly by reporter Amelia Adams. She described accusations suggesting her participation as disgusting, emphasizing that he was the father of her child and the love of her life.

Emotional Reaction and Family Impact

Blanchard, 35, became overwhelmed with emotion while discussing the late partner, describing her initial reaction upon hearing the news as one of disbelief and devastation. She recalled screaming repeatedly that the news was false and lying, eventually collapsing to the floor in grief as she struggled to process the reality of the situation.

The mother of one-year-old Aurora, who Urker co-parents, expressed feeling lost and in the dark without him. Blanchard lamented that their shared future plans had been abruptly derailed, stating that she no longer had to face challenges alone and that the stability they had built was shattered.

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Relationship History and Personal Legacy

Blanchard and Urker first connected in 2017 when he contacted her as a pen pal after watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. Their relationship evolved during her incarceration, leading to an engagement in October 2018, a subsequent split, and a rekindling of their romance in 2024.

Following his death on October 1, Blanchard honored Urker as an amazing father and a deeply loved man. She posted on October 2 that he would forever remain her soulmate, describing their connection as something that time and death could never erase, leaving behind a legacy of co-parenting their daughter Aurora.