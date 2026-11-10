Ken Russell's The Devils Heads to 4K Ultra HD on April 20, 2027

Pre-orders are open for Ken Russell's The Devils in 4K Ultra HD, with the director's cut shipping April 20, 2027 alongside extended bonus features.

Ken Russell's The Devils, the 1971 film long regarded as one of the most controversial movies ever made, is preparing for a home release. Pre-orders are now open for a standard 4K Ultra HD edition and a three-disc 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collector's Edition, both officially set to ship on April 20, 2027. The release follows a restored theatrical return handled by Warner Bros. Clockwork earlier this year.

The film was banned in several countries and received the X rating in both the United States and the United Kingdom because of its sacrilegious sexual imagery and violence. Its reputation grew so notorious that the Vatican publicly spoke out against its appearance at a major film festival.

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Restored Director's Cut Returns to Home Media

The new releases contain the definitive director's cut of The Devils. That version was restored using the 2004 reconstruction that Ken Russell personally oversaw, along with the original camera negative.

For decades, the film was severely trimmed by censorship boards, and its ending was removed entirely for its US release. That history made the title remarkably difficult to find on DVD or in any other format until Clockwork released a 4K restoration with an NC-17 rating.

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The film also had supporters during its original run. Critics at the 33rd Venice International Film Festival were among those who admired it despite its controversy.

Bonus Features and Collector's Edition Contents

The standard 4K Ultra HD edition includes an extra four hours of material. Its extras range from audio commentary to a fresh interview with Guillermo del Toro reflecting on Russell's legacy, along with a 2004 Q&A featuring Russell and Mark Kermode.

The Collector's Edition expands the supplemental content to over 14 hours. It also includes three additional Blu-ray presentations of the film, covering the director's cut, the UK X-Rated version, and the US R-Rated version.

What Buyers Should Know Before April 20, 2027

Buyers who want the complete archive of cuts can choose the three-disc Collector's Edition, which places all three alternate presentations alongside the director's cut. Those who prefer the main feature with a large set of extras can choose the standard 4K Ultra HD release.

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Both editions are scheduled to ship on April 20, 2027, according to the release details. Pre-orders are currently available for both versions of the film.