KEYE TV CBS Austin is the news, sports and weather leader for the Texas Capitol Region, covering events in the surrounding area including Round Rock Pflugerville, Georgetown, Belton, Killeen, Taylor, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wyldwood, Bastrop, Elgin, Bartlett, Jarrell, Bertram, Burnet and Salado.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to supporters during his “Come and Take It” campaign event at Matt’s Rancho Martinez restaurant in Allen on Nov. 2, 2026.

Camilo Diaz Jr. for The Texas TribuneCedar Park police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Cipriano after reports he threatened people with a gun inside Five Four Restaurant & Drafthouse. Officers seized a firearm and filed multiple charges. No injuries reported. The reports come days after a Microsoft 365 outage that began Friday and disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot for several hours.

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A car crashed into a house near Pflugerville Monday morning, sending a driver and a child to the hospital. Deputies say no serious injuries and the home is structurally sound. A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays for major US banks NEW YORK — Thousands of customers are reporting difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects across the financial system. Bank of A