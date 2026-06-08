Ken Paxton's former lawyer endorses James Talarico in Texas Senate race

Dan Cogdell, who defended Ken Paxton for years, says the Texas AG “lost sight” as he backs Democrat James Talarico.

and the long-running securities fraud case, and announced his support for James Talarico on a June 8 episode of hisreached out to Paxton for comment on Monday.

“I defended Ken Paxton for years in the impeachment trial and in state criminal cases,” Cogdell said during the podcast. “But in my view, respectfully, I think Ken has lost sight of his core mission, which is to represent the people of Texas. ” He added that he thinks Talarico, a Texas state representative, believes"in unity over division" and can bring together Democrats, independents, and Republicans—an argument the Democrat has made central to his campaign.

“If you voted for John Cornyn, you have a place in this campaign. If you’re a Republican tired of the corruption you’re seeing in government, you have a place in this campaign. Even if you’re Ken Paxton’s impeachment lawyer, you have a place in this campaign. We are building a people-powered movement that welcomes Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.

”Cogdell’s backing carries weight beyond a typical endorsement because of his role during some of the most consequential episodes of Paxton’s political career. The attorney remained a key figure in Paxton’s legal defense for years, helping guide himThat history gives Talarico an opportunity to highlight support from someone closely tied to Paxton’s inner circle. The Democrat has increasingly framed the race not just as a partisan contest, but as a referendum on leadership and governance in Texas.

At the same time, the endorsement comes after a GOP primary that divided Republicans between establishment figures and Paxton’s supporters. For Talarico, the moment aligns with a clear campaign strategy: attract crossover voters in a state where Democrats have struggled for decades to win statewide office. , as Democrats test whether they can compete in Texas with a candidate who emphasizes bipartisan appeal.

Talarico, a state representative first elected in 2018, has leaned into a message focused on coalition-building and policy pragmatism. During the podcast conversation with Cogdell, he pointed to interest from voters across the political spectrum, including those who he said “whispered” to him that they are not Democrats but are open to his campaign.

Paxton, meanwhile, secured the Republican nomination after defeating incumbent Senator John Cornyn in a hard-fought primary runoff, buoyed in part byCogdell has said his relationship with Paxton ended after years of legal representation, describing his “obligation” to the attorney general as concluding “at the courthouse steps,” while his broader responsibility as a citizen now shapes his political choices. That framing allows him to separate his past professional role from his current political position—while still delivering a pointed critique of his former client.

In a poll from Texas Public Opinion Research, Talarico led Paxton by a 57-point margin among voters who self-identify as moderate and by 43 points among self-identified independents. Among voters who backed Cornyn in the Republican runoff, only 44 percent said they planned to vote for Paxton in the general election, while 30 percent intend to vote for Talarico.

The survey of 1,670 likely voters was conducted from May 27 to May 28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points. Of course, Democrats face long odds in Texas, which has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Lloyd Bentsen won his final term in 1988.

The party has struggled to compete in statewide races for decades, making Talarico’s effort to build a coalition that includes Republicans and independents central to his path in November. The race now moves into a more intense general election phase, with both campaigns expected to expand outreach across Texas through rallies, town halls and media appearances. As November approaches, endorsements and coalition-building efforts are likely to play a key role in shaping the contest.





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