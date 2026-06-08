Ken Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate race

An attorney who defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial has endorsed Paxton's Democratic opponent in the U.S. Senate race.

Body found in Guadalupe River identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman, police say Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarTexas state Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico attends a rally in Houston, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a primary runoff election night event after winning the Republican party's nomination Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Plano, Texas. Texas state Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico attends a rally in Houston, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Talarico on Monday drew attention to his campaign winning the endorsement of Houston attorney Dan Cogdell, who was part of Paxton's defense team during the Republican's historic impeachment trial in 2023that shadowed Paxton in public office in Texas are a central attack line of Talarico's campaign, though in his endorsement, Cogdell didn’t cite concerns about his client's past. Cogdell said he didn’t dislike Paxton as a person and felt that Texas lawmakers were right to eventually acquit the attorney general.

But as a politician, Cogdell said, Paxton is too focused on appeasing “I worked my ass off for the man for nine years,” Cogdell said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“But that’s a different inquiry, my obligation to Ken ended at the courthouse steps and my obligation as a citizen is to do what I think is the right thing. ” Cogdell said Texas needs a lot of work, pointing to education and health care, “and to simply bootlick or rubber stamp Trump, that’s not what we need in D.C. right now. ” He also recently spoke to Talarico at length on Cogdell's podcast.ty.

Asked for comment, an aide to Paxton’s campaign said Cogdell is a Democrat and called the endorsement unsurprising. The lead defense attorney in Paxton's impeachment trial, Tony Buzbee, reiterated that on X. Buzbee added that he was supporting Paxton in the race. Cogdell described himself as a registered Democrat, although voters in Texas do not register by political party.

He added, however, that he considers himself a moderate who has given more campaign contributions over the years to Republican candidates than Democrats. Talarico has given Democrats hope of flipping the statewide seat in Texas blue as the party scrambles to retake control of the U.S. Senate in November.in the Republican Senate primary runoff last month, helped by a Trump endorsement in the final days of the race. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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