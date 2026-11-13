Ken Paxton has finalized his divorce, ending long marriage, lawyer says

The announcement comes nearly a week after Paxton lost his U.S. Senate race to Democrat James Talarico.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Paxton lost his U.S. Senate race to Democrat James Talarico. Ken Paxton is a prominent Republican politician, attorney and investor.

Here’s what you should know about the 51st Attorney General of Texas. Angela Paxton, a state senator, cited allegations of adultery when she sought to end their 38-year-marriage. She filed the divorce after her husband had launched his run for Senate, posting on social media that she was doing so on “biblical grounds. ”“From my observation, however, they share a mutual respect for one another,” Julian said.

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He added that both appeared to be looking forward “to the next chapters of their lives. ”An attorney for Angela Paxton did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Thursday. The finalized divorce was first reported by The New York Times. After Paxton entered the race, some Republicans considered Paxton a potential drain on GOP resources because of legal, ethical and personal questions he has faced for years.

Angela Paxton had stuck by her husband through a decade of legal troubles that included state and federal corruption investigations and a 2023 state impeachment trial that publicly exposed an extramarital affair. The Senate race that seemed like a longshot for Democrats when the year began became partly a referendum on Paxton’s history.

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Despite beating the long-seated incumbent, In October, less than a month before the election, Angela Paxton urged voters to back the Republican ticket but did not mention her estranged husband by name.

“It’s not as much about the individual players on the team. It’s about getting the whole team across the finish line,” she said in a campaign advertisement.