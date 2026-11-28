Ken Palmer confirms breakup with Kim Plath citing weight issues as a dealbreaker, while Kim reveals pressure in new TLC episode Welcome to Plathville.

Ken Palmer has officially confirmed to his followers that his romantic relationship with Kim Plath has ended. The confirmation came after social media users questioned whether the couple had separated following recent public remarks made by Palmer regarding Plath's health. When one commenter suggested that Palmer walked away specifically because Plath had not lost the weight he previously cited as a potential dealbreaker, he clarified that the weight issue was not the sole factor in their breakup.

Palmers Confirm Breakup And Irreconcilable Differences

When a follower asked if Palmer and Plath had a fight that led to their separation, noting they previously appeared deeply in love, Palmer responded directly in the comments section. He stated that they had irreconcilable differences and explicitly denied that there was a specific fight involved. This social media interaction served as the public confirmation that the couple had gone their separate ways after a period of rumored tension.

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Weight Loss Becomes Dealbreaker For Ken Palmer

The controversy stems from an upcoming episode of the TLC series Welcome to Plathville which airs on May 19. In this exclusive segment filmed for Us Weekly, Palmer tells the cameras that he wants Plath to be around for a long time for both himself and their children. However, he expresses frustration that she has put her health on the back burner, noting she gained 130 pounds over four years. He adds that weight, laziness, and hygiene issues are interconnected problems that he can no longer ignore in the relationship.

Kim Plath Responds To Pressure And Ultimatums

Kim Plath addresses these concerns directly with Palmer while sitting on a swing at their farm. She explains that losing weight in her 50s is daunting and significantly harder than it was in her 20s or 30s. Plath admits she is trying to work out more but struggles to find time on difficult days. Palmer remains unconvinced by her efforts, stating in a confessional that her lack of commitment to her health might be a dealbreaker. He wonders aloud if her reluctance to get healthy reflects her commitment to him personally.

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Legal Separation Adds Context To Family Drama

Kim Plath is currently navigating complex personal legal matters separate from her relationship with Palmer. She officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Barry Plath, two years after they announced their split. Us Weekly confirms that she filed the paperwork in Georgia on June 26. In the legal documents, Plath describes the marriage as irretrievably broken and lists their date of separation as December 23, 2021. These legal proceedings highlight the turbulent personal landscape Plath is currently managing.

Family Tragedy And Complex Relationship Dynamics

The couple's history includes significant family trauma that adds depth to their current struggles. They lost their 10th child, son Joshua, in 2008 when he was just 17 months old following a tragic accident on their farm. Additionally, Palmer reveals in the episode that he had previously forgiven Plath twice before for hooking up with other men. The combination of past infidelity, the grief of losing a child, and current health disagreements has created a volatile environment for their relationship.

Public Reaction And Future Relationship Outlook

Palmer has shared that he forgave Plath for previous infidelities, yet the current issues regarding her health have become the final straw. He emphasizes that her physical health impacts the family's future, including the well-being of their children. Plath feels pressured by Palmer's comments, describing them as an ultimatum. She worries about the future of their relationship when faced with such conditional affection. The upcoming episode will likely detail further conflicts as they attempt to navigate these irreconcilable differences on national television.