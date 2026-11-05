KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: San Diego TV Host Johnny Downs

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. We Remember San Diego television host Johnny Downs. Who was Lymon Judson Gage, and why was he so important to our history? Famous graves in our county and a quiz.

of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we remember San Diego television host Johnny Downs. Who was Lymon Judson Gage, and why was he so important to our history?

Visit famous graves in our county. Then a quiz to test how much you know"About San Diego," plus"Guess the Year" and more! Ken Kramer visits famous graves in San Diego County, including the grave site of Billy Vaughn, a famous orchestra leader. .

Also read On Election Day, here are 5 things to watch in the San Diego region

He and his wife Marion are buried at the Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido, Calif.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.