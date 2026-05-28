KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Chunky Sanchez's Legacy

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. When Chunky Sanchez passed away, he left a legacy in the Barrio that will last for ages. We remember Chunky and his music. Plus, discover what was found underground as contractors began to dig the foundation for a Downtown parking structure.

passed away, he left a legacy in the Barrio that will last for ages. On this episode, we remember Chunky and his music. Plus, discover what was found underground as contractors began to dig the foundation for a Downtown parking structure.

From miniature weddings, wartime wine from Poway, to mammoth creatures in our ancient history, Ken shares more stories"About San Diego!

" When Chunky Sanchez passed away a few weeks ago, he left a legacy in the Barrio that will last for ages. We remember Chunky and his music. Plus, discover what was found underground as contractors began to dig the foundation for a Downtown parking structure. Miniature Weddings, Wartime wine from Poway, mammoth creatures in our ancient history and more stories About San Diego!is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home.

Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. The series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it. Environment





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Cornyn vs. Trump-backed Ken Paxton: Final polls and oddsTexas Republicans are deciding whether they want their senator or attorney general to face Democrat James Talarico in November.

Read more »

Ken Paxton's MAHA Track Record Makes Him a Potential Ally for the MovementPaxton, a distinguished attorney general for the Lone Star State, has a strong track record in launching investigations that align with the broader MAHA movement's focus on protecting health. He has been active in holding grocery store chains accountable for spraying pesticides on organic produce and warning about possible autism risks for pregnant women. These investigations have helped him garner confidence among MAHA advocates. However, the Trump administration's support for the pharmaceutical company Bayer and its desire to shield it from lawsuits related to autism has strained the MAHA-MAGA alliance.

Read more »

Ken Paxton takes on Sen. John Cornyn in Republican US Senate primary runoffPresident Donald Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the Texas GOP U.S. Senate primary runoff contest on Tuesday, as U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and Texas state Sen. Mayes Middleton go head-to-head in a GOP Texas attorney general primary runoff.

Read more »

‘Put us down for Ken Paxton’: Trump endorsement energizes Texas voters ahead of runoffTrump's endorsement of Ken Paxton looms large as Texas Republicans choose between the attorney general and Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP runoff.

Read more »