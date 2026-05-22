Ken Kenneth Iwamasa: Could Not Say No To Perry's Drug Addiction

Matthew Perry’s former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa disagreed with prosecutors’ claim he could have told Perry ‘no’ when asked for ketamine that ultimately killed him in October 2023.

Matthew Perry ’s former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa insisted he couldn’t ‘simply say no’ to the late actor when it came to his drug addiction . Iwamasa made the claim to a judge as he appealed for leniency at his upcoming sentencing hearing , scheduled on May 27.

In new court docs obtained by an outlet, Iwamasa disagreed with prosecutors’ claim he could have told Perry ‘no’ when he asked for the ketamine that ultimately killed him in October 2023. His attorney also claimed that Iwamasa’s employment relationship with Perry may have ‘enabled him to more readily participate in the conspiracy to distribute drugs to the victim than a man on the street’ but added that ‘a number of proverbial men on the street did in fact participate in the same conspiracy.

’ On Wednesday, the 82-year-old wrote and read an emotional victim impact statement at Iwamasa’s sentencing for helping supply the lethal dose of ketamine





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Matthew Perry Kenneth Iwamasa Drug Addiction Late Actor Sentencing Hearing Victim Impact Statement

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Matthew Perry's Mother Assails Former Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa in Harsh LetterMatthew Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, wrote a letter to the court assailing Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's former assistant who admitted injecting him with multiple doses of ketamine shortly before his death.

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Matthew Perry's Mother Assails Former Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa in Harsh LetterMatthew Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, wrote a letter to the court assailing Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's former assistant who admitted injecting him with multiple doses of ketamine shortly before his death.

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‘Paid the price’: Matthew Perry’s mother condemns assistant who enabled his fatal addictionKenneth Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine; his sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

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Matthew Perry's Assistant Appeals for Leniency Ahead of Sentencing HearingMatthew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is set to appear in court for his sentencing hearing, claiming that he could not 'simply say no' to the actor. Iwamasa agreed to be a key witness against his co-defendants in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. Iwamasa's attorney suggests that his relationship with Perry may have driven his involvement in the conspiracy, but points out that other individuals in the public sphere may also have been involved. Perry died in a tragic accident resulting from a ketamine overdose, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, has denounced Iwamasa's actions as 'treachery.'

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