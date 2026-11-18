Ken Griffin says NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax pushed him to double down on Miami, selling an apartment to Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Former Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira celebrates as Congress’s version of Mr Irrelevant at office lottery New lawsuit alleges AI app 'Bron' used LeBron James’ tattoos, voice and jersey to promote sports-betting tool Ring of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo fires back on notion independent wrestling is dead: 'I think they're so wrong' MLB announces Silver Slugger Awards and two rookies achieve feat not done since Ichiro Suzuki, Albert Pujols Patrick & Brittany Mahomes announce fourth baby's gender, and Chiefs fans will love the Super Bowl omen Paige Spiranac leaves it all on the field, and little to the imagination, while asking NFL fans tough questionIrish boxer Lee Reeves dies at 31 after three months in a coma following Dublin fight Kyle Whittingham addresses job security questions at Michigan, makes more headlines with UCLA commentsJennifer Sey fights Colorado law that could punish businesses for refusing transgender pronouns Reported 'Monday Night Football' booth tension won't derail ESPN's first Super Bowl, network boss insists Dabo Swinney should embrace his villain era to save Clemson football, after promising national championshipLegendary broadcaster Dan Hicks' death certificate reveals cause of tragic passing: reportMadison Beer hasn't given up on the Chargers yet and was locked in from the red carpet during first winRecent technology outages spark widespread concerns‘The Five’ clashes over cruise ship buffet line-cuttingThey sound ‘uncertain’ about what happened to router involved in FAA stoppage: Sen Rand PaulWill Cain: It’s hard to believe this could all be a coincidenceSean Duffy confirms FBI team sent by Kash Patel is investigating router issue‘Mob Wives’ star criticizes Zohran Mamdani over public safety: ‘He’s not my choice’‘Mob Wives’ star Renee Graziano tells Tomi Lahren on her ‘Fearless’ podcast that she disagrees with Mamdani’s politics and recalls facing backlash after calling to ‘make America safe again.

’. He may not be smart, competent or honest, but he is extremely capable of pushing people out of New York City. The current mayor of New York, who's spent his time in office purposefully looking for ways to make life in the city worse, made it one of his top priorities to try and punish wealthy residents who own second homes there.

Also read New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Disbands NYPD Counterterrorism Unit for Protests

That punishment, short-sighted and nonsensical as it is, focused on taking money from those with properties in the city that aren't main residences with his so-called"pied-à-terre" tax. Mamdani's campaign of absurdity started earlier in 2026 by directly targeting one of the wealthiest people in the country, billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel. Griffin has created thousands of jobs in New York, contributing untold billions to the local economy.

He also had plans to build a $6 billion office building in Manhattan to supplant his firm's new headquarters in Miami. On April 15, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a video outside Ken Griffin’s Manhattan penthouse promoting a new"tax-the-rich" policy. You'd think that the mayor of a major city would want to work and partner with someone of such influence who can help local residents and generate immensely valuable careers and investments.

Advertisement

Mamdani, brilliant as he is, decided instead to make an example of him. In one of his typically cringe-inducing social media videos meant to appeal to his uninformed voters and supporters, Mamdani in April 2026 went in front of a camera and "And then the second time you’re like, you know what this is? Actually, this has gone from creepy to actually not really creepy, this has gone frightening.

""And anything that creates, like an agitation of the extremists on either side of the aisle is a frightening dynamic. "Zohran Mamdani, Mayor of New York, arrives for an announcement on junk fees in the Susan and John Hess Family Theater at The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, US , on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Then, when asked about the potential office building, he said that Citadel was reevaluating and discussing their options, as well as committing to further expansion in Miami.

"The mayor of New York has made clear to my partners and principally my New York partners...that we need to double down on our bet in Miami because we want to be in a state that embraces, business, that embraces education, that embraces personal freedom and liberty, and that embraces people having an opportunity to live the American Dream and a dream of earned success, not a dream of redistributive handouts that leave people dependent on government for their lives," Griffin said. And while he retains the apartment targeted in Mamdani's video, he's now sold an another apartment, to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, to avoid Mamdani's taxes moving forward.

Advertisement

"I wish Woody and his family many happy years in one of New York’s great residences," he said in a quote to Griffin hasn't totally exited the city, since he still owns real estate there, but it's a sign of how Mamdani's ridiculous policies and public persona have real consequences for New York. Not to mention how naive and simplistic his thinking is.

"Just tax the rich," he says, somehow thinking that rich peopleMayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a press conference during moving day at Gracie Mansion on January 12, 2026 in New York City. Not to mention the ancillary issues. All that tax revenue Mamdani budgets for dries up if these wealthy individuals leave.

Then there's potential investment and future jobs and businesses that move away or never start because of the anti-capitalist mindset currently running the city. If Mamdani were a sane, rational person, you'd expect him to learn from this. But he isn't, and won't. He never will.