Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin sold an 8,500-square-foot duplex at 740 Park Ave. to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson for $58 million, months after Mayor Zohran Mamdani targeted Griffin in a pied-à-terre tax video.

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has sold his sprawling Park Avenue duplex to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson for $58 million in an off-market transaction.

This significant real estate move occurred just months after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly targeted the Citadel founder in a video promoting a controversial pied-à-terre tax on luxury second homes.

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The sale likely saves Griffin from paying an estimated $1.3 million to $1.4 million in additional annual taxes on this property, as his primary residence is located in Florida.

Earlier this year, Business Insider calculated that Griffin would have owed a substantial sum in levies due to the second residence tax if he had retained the Upper East Side apartment.

The roughly 8,500-square-foot two-floor residence at 740 Park Avenue represents a roughly 29% increase over Griffin's purchase price, before accounting for any transaction costs or improvements.

Griffin originally bought the duplex for $45 million in 2025 from Julia Koch, creating a clear profit margin on the asset despite the competitive luxury market.

"I wish Woody and his family many happy years in one of New York's great residences," Griffin told The Post on Tuesday regarding the closing of the deal.

The transaction gives Johnson, the former US ambassador to Britain, a new foothold in Manhattan's ultra-exclusive co-op market after more than a decade.

Johnson previously sold his duplex at nearby 834 Fifth Avenue to billionaire Leonard Blavatnik for $77.5 million, marking his previous major foray into this exclusive sector.

He also owns a sprawling estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, which he originally purchased for $3.3 million in 1984, as well as a Palm Beach residence acquired for approximately $33 million in 2020.

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The limestone building at 740 Park Avenue, developed around 1930 by real estate investor James T. Lee, contains roughly 30 apartments and continues to command eye-popping prices.

James T. Lee was the grandfather of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, adding historical prestige to the property that has remained desirable despite softer demand for luxury Manhattan co-ops.

Despite unloading this latest Park Avenue property, Griffin is not abandoning the prestigious address entirely, as he retains significant holdings in the same building.

He still owns an adjacent apartment at 740 Park Avenue that he purchased earlier this year for $38 million, according to the Journal, ensuring his continued presence in the development.

The sale follows a highly publicized clash between Griffin and Mamdani over the democratic socialist's push to tax the city's wealthiest property owners on their secondary residences.

In April, Mamdani filmed a Tax Day video outside Griffin's $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South, which the hedge fund mogul purchased in 2019.

That apartment remains the most expensive residential real estate transaction in US history, and Griffin continues to own this primary target of the mayor's scrutiny.

Mamdani singled out Griffin's apartment while promoting a proposed tax on luxury second homes valued at $5 million or more, drawing sharp criticism from the finance billionaire.

Griffin blasted the stunt as a personal attack and a profound lack of judgment, while Citadel subsequently raised questions about its planned multibillion-dollar office tower at 350 Park Avenue.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in May, Griffin said the tower remained a point of discussion internally and that his firm needed to double down on its bet in Miami.

The mayor's campaign of targeting wealthy residents like Griffin focused on taking money from those with properties in the city that are not their main residences.

Mamdani's proposed pied-à-terre tax aims to raise revenue by penalizing owners of high-value secondary homes, a move critics argue punishes job creators and investors.

Griffin has created thousands of jobs in New York and contributed billions to the local economy through his firm's operations and real estate investments.

As for the pied-à-terre tax itself, New York City is poised to mail bills to about 7,500 homeowners, raising questions about the controversial policy's revenue potential.

The mayor has touted the tax as a way to raise $500 million a year, but the actual collection may fall short of these ballyhooed estimates.

The controversy has extended beyond real estate, with public figures criticizing Mamdani's approach to governance and his handling of city politics.

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An NBA star recently criticized the mayor as playing president, while others have voiced concerns about the impact of such policies on the city's business climate.

The transaction with Woody Johnson marks a significant profit for Griffin and a notable acquisition for the Jets owner in one of Manhattan's most exclusive buildings.

The move highlights the ongoing tension between wealthy property owners and the city's new leadership regarding taxation and economic policy.

Griffin's decision to sell while keeping his adjacent unit and his primary penthouse suggests a strategic adjustment to the new tax landscape.

The deal underscores the resilience of high-end New York real estate, with premium properties continuing to trade at significant premiums despite broader market uncertainties.

Johnson's acquisition adds to his portfolio of prestigious residences, solidifying his status among the city's elite co-op owners.

The sale completes a chapter in the ongoing narrative of Griffin's relationship with New York City, which has grown increasingly complex in recent years.

Citadel's shifting focus toward Miami and the questioning of the New York office tower plans further illustrate the changing dynamics of big business in the city.

The pied-à-terre tax remains a central point of debate, with implications for thousands of homeowners and the city's overall fiscal health.

As bills begin to arrive for affected homeowners, the full impact of Mamdani's policy will become clearer in the coming months.

For now, Griffin has exited the Park Avenue duplex market, securing a profit while mitigating future tax liabilities.

Woody Johnson has gained entry to one of the city's most storied addresses, joining a lineage of notable owners in the building's history.

The transaction stands as a clear marker of the diverging paths of New York's billionaire residents and its political leadership.

The broader implications for luxury real estate and high-net-worth individual behavior in New York remain to be seen, but this sale sets a precedent.

Griffin's continued ownership of his Central Park South penthouse ensures that the spotlight on his New York holdings remains intense.

The city's ability to balance its fiscal needs with its status as a global financial hub will depend on how these tensions are resolved.

The sale to Johnson represents a clean break from the specific property in question, even as the underlying political and economic debates continue.