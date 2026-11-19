Billionaire collector Ken Griffin loans three dinosaur fossils to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History, on top of a $5 million donation.

Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images Kenneth C. Griffin, the billionaire collector known for buying everything from Abstract Expressionist paintings to rare copies of the US Constitution, will loan three dinosaur fossils to Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

, which also reported that Griffin will gift the museum $5 million in support of its education programming. The gift will also enable the museum to launch a paleontology lab that will be viewable to the public every day. You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht Behind This $39 Million Fort Lauderdale Mansion“Daisy, Lucky, and Lucy offer an extraordinary window into our planet’s history,” Griffin said in a statement.

Also read Lifestyle Expert and Curator Kelsey Griffin was here to tell us all about her top picks

“I am proud to partner with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to share these remarkable dinosaurs with the public and give visitors a front-row seat to the work of paleontologists. ” All three fossils date to the Jurassic Period and were found between 2023 and 2025 in Washakie County, Wyoming, per the.

No financial value for these fossils has ever been publicly reported, but it’s possible that they are not even the most expensive ones owned by Griffin, a mainstay of the In 2024, he memorably purchased a stegosaurus nicknamed “Apex” at a Sotheby’s auction in 2024. When it appeared there, the house billed it as the second-most complete Stegosaurus fossil ever discovered.

Advertisement

Griffin bought it for $44.6 million, a record at the time for the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever brought to a public auction. Not long after buying “Apex,” Griffin loaned the fossil to the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

“Apex” is no longer an apex predator in the fossil market, however. Its record was undone this year by “Gus,” a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil that Christie’s sold for just over $50 million in July.

Yet the sales of “Apex,” “Gus,” and others have suggested to many thatNBA All-Star Kevin Durant Relists His Modern Mansion in Arizona’s Paradise Valley for $14 Millionsign upSolange Knowles’s Large-Scale Sculptures Will Soon Be Dotted Along New York’s High LineAnthony Boyle on Becoming Sam Bankman-Fried for ‘The Altruists’ and Finding the Grey in History’s Villains: ‘I’ve Played More Real People Than Not’