Tory leader Kemi Badenoch warns of French-style riots in Britain due to economic stagnation, criticizing PM Andy Burnham for reopening the Brexit debate at the CBI conference.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a stark warning to the United Kingdom, stating that French-style civil unrest could erupt if the government fails to implement measures to restart economic growth. Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry conference, she emphasized that the nation faces significant risks of social instability if living standards continue to decline without decisive action.

The Call for an Economic Revolution

Kemi Badenoch argued that Britain is currently stagnating, similar to many European nations, and risks falling behind global competitors like the United States and China in critical areas such as artificial intelligence development. She urged the country to pursue an economic revolution aimed at eliminating high energy costs, reducing excessive taxation, and cutting through bureaucratic red tape. According to her, failing to address these fundamental issues will lead to ever-lower living standards and a society that feels powerless to effect change.

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Criticism of the Prime Minister's Brexit Strategy

The Conservative leader directly criticized Prime Minister Andy Burnham for reopening the debate on the United Kingdom's membership in the European Union, describing his actions as opening a Pandora's box. She condemned his recent agreement with EU leaders, which covered food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme, as a terrible deal that distracts from more urgent national priorities. Badenoch stated that looking again at Brexit is the last thing the country needs while it deals with more pressing economic challenges.

Historical Context and Political Opposition

Kemi Badenoch highlighted that reopening the Brexit debate brings back uncertainty that froze investment and paralyzed politics for nearly five years following the 2016 referendum. She noted that both the previous belief that leaving would solve all problems and the current assumption that rejoining will fix everything are fundamentally incorrect. The Tory leader pointed out that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is approaching the issue with a blank sheet of paper, having not been present during the intense parliamentary discussions that previously dominated British politics.

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Warnings from Former Leaders and Future Implications

Badenoch emphasized that five former prime ministers, including Tony Blair, have advised Prime Minister Andy Burnham against revisiting the divisive conversation about EU membership. She warned that restarting this argument invites relitigation of past failures and prevents politicians from concentrating on the economic growth necessary to prevent societal decline. The Conservative leader asserted that neither rejoining the EU nor staying outside it will automatically solve the deep-seated economic issues facing the nation today.

Upcoming Policy Reveals and Continued Tensions

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to unveil a ten-year plan for the country next month, which will reportedly include different options for a new long-term relationship with the European Union. This announcement comes as Kemi Badenoch continues to pressure the government to focus on ambitious economic reforms rather than looking backward at past political battles. The ongoing tension between the Conservative opposition and the Labour government highlights the deep divisions over the strategic direction of the United Kingdom's future economic and political landscape.