Kemi Badenoch warns UK faces French-style unrest if economy stagnates. She condemns PM Andy Burnham's EU reset plan, demanding an economic revolution instead of Brexit re-litigation.

Kemi Badenoch has issued a stark warning that Britain faces the threat of French-style riots if the government fails to implement immediate measures to stimulate economic growth. Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry conference on Monday, the Conservative leader argued that without a decisive shift in policy, social unrest could erupt as citizens feel increasingly powerless amid declining living standards. She called for an urgent economic revolution to dismantle high energy costs, excessive taxation, and bureaucratic red tape that she believes are stifling national prosperity.

Economic Stagnation and Social Risk

Kemi Badenoch emphasized that the nation is currently stagnating, mirroring the struggles seen in several European countries, while competitors like the United States and China accelerate their development in artificial intelligence. She suggested that the British public is unwilling to accept a future characterized by ever-lower living standards, managed decline, and unsustainable borrowing. The warning about social instability was drawn directly from recent events in Paris, serving as a cautionary tale of what happens when a society perceives no pathway to improvement or change.

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The Conservative leader outlined two distinct paths for the country. The first involves accepting a trajectory of continued decline and relying heavily on the welfare state until the nation becomes bankrupt. The second path requires forging a new strategy that addresses the fundamental structural problems holding the economy back. Badenoch insisted that simply altering the relationship with Brussels would not resolve these deep-seated issues, nor would maintaining the status quo outside the EU automatically fix them.

Critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Kemi Badenoch directed sharp criticism at Prime Minister Andy Burnham for reopening the debate on UK membership of the European Union. She described his recent efforts to prying open this discussion as opening a Pandora box that distracts from more urgent national priorities. Burnham had recently traveled to Brussels to sign new agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme. However, Badenoch characterized this Brexit reset agreement as a terrible deal that fails to address the core economic challenges facing the country.

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She argued that Burnham has chosen to look backward rather than focusing on the future, thereby restarting an argument that paralyzed politics for nearly five years. According to Badenoch, this approach creates uncertainty, freezes investment, and prevents politicians from concentrating on essential economic growth strategies. She noted that the Prime Minister is expected to unveil different options for a long-term relationship with the EU alongside his ten-year national plan next month, but she remains unconvinced that rejoining the customs union or single market would solve Britain's problems.

Political Opposition and Historical Context

Kemi Badenoch highlighted that multiple former prime ministers, including Tony Blair, have advised Andy Burnham against revisiting the Brexit debate. She stated that she spoke for the majority of people who believe that reopening this divisive issue is the last thing the country needs right now. The Conservative leader recalled being present during the intense parliamentary discussions of the past, emphasizing that Burnham is approaching the situation with a blank sheet of paper while ignoring the warnings of seasoned political figures.

She pointed out that both sides of the previous political divide have made erroneous assumptions. Some believed in 2016 that leaving the EU would solve all problems, while others, including the current Prime Minister, seem to think that rejoining would fix everything. Badenoch declared that both perspectives are wrong, arguing that the EU question has become a totemic issue around which politicians revolve their existence rather than focusing on tangible economic outcomes. She urged Burnham to listen to these warnings and avoid relitigating old arguments that have already proven ineffective for the nation.

Call for Ambition Beyond EU Relations

Looking forward, Kemi Badenoch insisted that Britain must be more ambitious than merely changing its relationship with Brussels. She called for a comprehensive economic revolution that tackles the real problems hindering growth and competitiveness. The Conservative leader warned that failing to act decisively could lead to severe social consequences, as evidenced by the unrest in France. She concluded by emphasizing the need for urgent priorities that focus on fixing the economy rather than engaging in endless political disputes about European Union membership.