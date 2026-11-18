Kemi Badenoch accuses Andy Burnham of delaying welfare savings with a ten-year plan, challenging his leadership on immediate youth employment and fiscal responsibility.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a heated session of Prime Minister's Questions, accusing the Labour government of prioritising political optics over the urgent need to reduce the national welfare bill. Badenoch argued that Burnham's administration was failing to address the immediate financial pressures facing the country by deferring difficult decisions regarding youth benefits and employment support.

The Milburn Plan Ten-Year Deferral

The core of Badenoch's attack focused on the new welfare blueprint unveiled by Alan Milburn, which outlines a strategy to halve the proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds classified as NEET-those not in education, employment, or training-over the next decade. She highlighted a critical detail in the report: the plan does not project any savings for the Treasury for the first ten years of implementation. "Everything he wants to do takes 10 years," Badenoch stated, noting that this pattern extends to other policies like the NATO defence plan, arguing that the current generation of young people cannot wait a decade for results.

Also read Andy Burnham Open to Reversing Labour Youth Jobs Tax Amid Neet Crisis

Stakeholder Positions and Contradictions

Confusion has emerged regarding the financial implications of the Milburn report, with Prime Minister Burnham making seemingly contradictory statements in recent interviews. While Burnham claimed the blueprint could be implemented without anyone losing money from a cash perspective, Milburn himself told Sky News that some individuals would receive less in the short term. Downing Street attempted to clarify this discrepancy by asserting that Burnham meant those losing benefits would not necessarily be worse off due to increased work opportunities, yet Burnham refused to commit to cutting the welfare bill within the current Parliament, offering only a vague promise to reduce it "as quickly as possible." In response to the Tory leader's demands for immediate fiscal responsibility, Burnham defended the government's approach by accusing the Conservatives of seeking a "cuts-only" strategy. He argued that the Milburn report emphasizes improving support to reduce the welfare bill, pointing out that the largest rise in needs occurred between 2022 and 2024. Burnham maintained that the opposition only understands how to ask for cuts and fails to grasp the necessity of investment in youth opportunities to achieve long-term stability.

Youth Allowance and Immediate Job Placements

To address the NEET crisis, the Labour government has proposed a so-called "youth allowance" designed to replace both the health element of universal credit and the personal independence payment for young people aged 16 to 24. This structural change aims to save £3.6 billion annually, which would then be redirected toward job creation and training programs. As an initial step, Burnham announced that the Cabinet has been instructed to reprioritize spending plans for 2027-28 to establish a fund for a youth opportunity service.

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This fund is specifically targeted at delivering 25,000 quality work placements for 16 and 17-year-olds. However, critics argue that this timeline is too slow to tackle the immediate economic realities facing families and the broader public. Badenoch contended that the current approach gives young people "false hope" by kicking welfare decisions into the long grass, rather than providing immediate relief or clear pathways to financial independence through employment.

Political Implications for the Labour Party

The exchange also touched on the internal history of Labour's welfare policies, with Badenoch referencing a past rebellion led by Burnham and other senior figures against Keir Starmer's attempt to make welfare cuts. She suggested that this history proves the Labour Party is fundamentally the "welfare party," resistant to the tough decisions required to balance the books. Burnham dismissed these claims as patronizing, insisting that the government is taking a nuanced approach that balances fiscal prudence with social support.

Despite the Prime Minister's insistence on improving support, the backlash suggests that the public and political opponents are demanding clearer timelines for savings and tangible reductions in government spending. The clash in PMQs underscores the ongoing tension within the UK political landscape regarding the pace and method of welfare reform, with the Conservatives pressing for immediate austerity measures and Labour advocating for a longer-term investment strategy in youth employment.