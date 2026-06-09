Kemi Badenoch Vows to Scrap Public Sector Equality Duty to End Identity Politics

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch announces plan to abolish the public sector equality duty, arguing it leads to absurd outcomes and compromises security, citing cases of a terrorist lawsuit and police mishandling of a stabbing victim.

Kemi Badenoch , the leader of the Conservative Party , has announced a bold plan to eliminate the public sector equality duty from public services such as the police, schools, and hospitals.

In a significant speech scheduled for Tuesday, Badenoch will declare that the time has come to sweep away this rubbish and bring back common sense. She argues that the duty, which is a central component of Labour s controversial Equality Act, has become a minefield that exposes almost every public decision to legal challenge, leading to ludicrous outcomes. The duty requires public bodies to consider how their actions impact people with protected characteristics like race and gender.

However, Badenoch contends that in practice, it has been hijacked to drive divisive diversity initiatives that undermine the effectiveness of public services. The public sector equality duty was introduced under the Labour government in 2010 to harmonize and strengthen existing equality duties. It requires public authorities to have due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination, advance equality of opportunity, and foster good relations.

Critics argue it has been interpreted too broadly, leading to a tick-box culture and excessive focus on identity. For instance, some police forces have spent millions on diversity training while crime rates rise. Schools have implemented policies that prioritize race and gender over educational outcomes. Hospitals have been criticized for allocating resources based on identity rather than need.

Badenoch will also address the financial cost of the duty, suggesting that the money spent on compliance could be better used for frontline services. Badenoch will highlight several examples of what she considers perverse consequences of the duty. One case involves convicted terrorist Sahayb Abu, who successfully sued the government last year after being segregated in prison alongside other Muslim inmates following a violent attack by Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber.

The segregation was imposed for security reasons, but Abu claimed it violated the public sector equality duty because it targeted Muslims. Badenoch describes this ruling as madness, asserting that the duty compromises security decisions like isolating dangerous criminals in case terrorists call us racists. Another case is that of Henry Nowak, a Southampton teenager who was stabbed to death by a Sikh man who falsely claimed he was the victim of racism.

Police initially handcuffed Nowak instead of helping him, and he died while being read his rights. Badenoch points to this as evidence that public institutions have become frightened of getting race wrong, leading them to outsource moral judgment to activist consultants and community leaders who do not represent the public. In a piece for the Sunday Times, Badenoch specifically criticized the Independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board, which oversees the police race action plan.

She noted that the board s leaders believe in defunding the police. When asked, the board s chair, Abimbola Johnson, said it was legitimate to question whether police receive too much public money and whether some should be diverted to preventative measures. Shadow equalities minister Claire Coutinho added that the duty would be scrapped entirely, emphasizing that the Conservatives believe in judging people by the content of their character, not the colour of their skin.

She stated that public services should focus on their jobs and keeping the public safe, not pandering to radical ideologies or pushing diversity and inclusion training that does more harm than good. The proposed amendment to the Equality Act aims to stop public services like the police and NHS from spending precious time and resources on contested ideas about race, sex, and gender, leaving more time for the priorities of the British public.

Badenoch s move comes amid growing public anger over the perceived intrusion of identity politics into every aspect of public life. Supporters argue that scrapping the duty will restore common sense and fairness, ensuring that decisions are made based on merit and security rather than on ideological considerations. Critics, however, warn that removing the duty could roll back important protections for marginalized groups and lead to discrimination going unchecked.

The debate highlights the deep divisions in British society over how best to achieve equality and justice. As the Conservative leader pushes forward with her plan, it remains to be seen whether she can garner enough support to amend the Equality Act and whether the changes will indeed lead to the better outcomes she promises.

The issue is likely to be a key battleground in the next general election, with voters split on whether the public sector equality duty has been a force for good or a source of bureaucratic absurdity. Badenoch, herself a black woman of Nigerian heritage, often speaks about her personal experiences with race and identity, lending her credibility on the issue.

She argues that true equality means not treating people differently based on skin color, and that the duty has inadvertently perpetuated division. The proposed changes would involve amending Section 149 of the Equality Act to remove the public sector equality duty entirely. Instead, the government would issue guidance encouraging public bodies to consider equality in a common-sense manner, without the threat of legal action. Supporters believe this will reduce bureaucracy and allow public servants to focus on their core missions.

Opponents warn it could open the door to discrimination and undermine progress made over decades. The speech is expected to resonate with voters who feel that identity politics has gone too far, but it may alienate minority groups who see the duty as a vital safeguard. The timing is significant as the Conservative Party trails in the polls and seeks to differentiate itself from Labour on cultural issues





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Kemi Badenoch Vows to Eliminate Identity Politics from Public Services by Scrapping Equality DutyConservative leader Kemi Badenoch pledges to abolish the public sector equality duty, calling it a driver of identity politics that leads to ludicrous outcomes and compromises security in police, schools, and hospitals. She cites terrorist lawsuits and the Henry Nowak case as examples of dysfunction, promising to restore common sense and fairness.

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