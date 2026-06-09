Kemi Badenoch vows to eradicate 'perversion' of identity politics from public sector

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, has launched a scathing attack on racism rules that have been contributing to separatism and tribalism in Britain. She has vowed to eradicate the perversion of identity politics from the public sector and to reform the public sector equality duty.

Kemi Badenoch , the leader of the Conservative Party , has vowed to eradicate the perversion of identity politics from the public sector. She launched a scathing attack on racism rules that have been contributing to separatism and tribalism in Britain.

Badenoch emphasized that the UK is not a racist country and that bias against white people is just as unacceptable as against ethnic minorities. She pointed to the case of Henry Nowak, a murdered teenager, and stated that his family wanted something good to come from the outcry at his treatment by the police. The Conservative leader argued that the 'box ticking' approach towards equality had created perverse and ludicrous outcomes.

However, she also cautioned against abolishing equalities legislation wholesale, stating that this would leave everyone vulnerable to prejudice. Badenoch insisted that she would fight identity politics from both the Left and the Right, emphasizing that the UK is a country of many identities and that we are not choosing one identity group over another. The Conservatives are committing to scrap the public sector equality duty, which has been blamed for the spread of identity politics.

Badenoch stated that modern Britain is the least racist country on Earth but that there has been an over-correction precisely because people were so eager to do the right thing. She warned that the public sector equality duty has become a minefield that exposes almost every public decision to legal challenge and is leading to ludicrous outcomes. The duty requires public bodies to consider how they impact on people with protected characteristics like race and gender.

Critics warn that it has been used to drive through divisive diversity initiatives. Badenoch emphasized that the time has come to sweep away this rubbish and bring back common sense. She highlighted the case of Henry's family, who could not have been clearer that they do not want his murder to be used to divide. Badenoch stated that the family wants the police to become an institution that we can trust again.

She added that if we want to honour that wish, to honour Henry's memory, we need to ask the right question. The question is why did police take an accusation of racism more seriously than the claim that Henry had been stabbed? Badenoch went on to state that the Conservative Party will remove identity politics from all public bodies.

She emphasized that the party will not abolish equalities legislation but will instead reform it to ensure that it does not compromise security decisions like isolating dangerous criminals. The Conservative leader highlighted the case of convicted terrorist Sahayb Abu, who successfully sued the government last year after he and others were segregated in prison following a brutal attack on prison guards by Hashem Abedi, brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber.

Badenoch described the ruling as madness and stated that the duty is compromising security decisions. However, she is adamant that the Act itself is not the problem. In a swipe at Reform, Badenoch stated that the right stance when instances of failure emerged in the public sector was to support institutions to improve, not condemn them.

She emphasized that institutions are not perfect but that we want to fix a broken system, not smash it to pieces because we are angry. Badenoch concluded that rage is not a strategy, rage is not a solution. We need to have a calm and rational approach to addressing the issues in the public sector





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Kemi Badenoch Identity Politics Public Sector Equality Duty Racism Rules Separatism Tribalism Conservative Party

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