Kemi Badenoch Vows to Eliminate Identity Politics from Public Services by Scrapping Equality Duty

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch pledges to abolish the public sector equality duty, calling it a driver of identity politics that leads to ludicrous outcomes and compromises security in police, schools, and hospitals. She cites terrorist lawsuits and the Henry Nowak case as examples of dysfunction, promising to restore common sense and fairness.

Kemi Badenoch , the Conservative leader, has announced a plan to remove identity politics from public services such as the police, schools, and hospitals. Her major intervention involves committing to scrap the ' public sector equality duty ', a key part of the Equality Act introduced by Labour.

She argues that this duty, although originally well-intentioned, has become a legal minefield that leads to absurd outcomes and hampers the effective operation of public institutions. Badenoch criticizes it for exposing almost every public decision to legal challenge and for compromising security, citing the example of convicted terrorist Sahayb Abu who successfully sued the government after being segregated in prison, claiming discrimination because all those segregated were Muslim.

She calls this ruling 'madness', stating that the duty prevents proper security measures for fear of being labeled racist. The issue is framed against a backdrop of public concern over cases like that of Henry Nowak, a Southampton teenager stabbed to death; police initially ignored his pleas and handcuffed him while he lay dying, partly due to the killer's false claim of racism.

Badenoch asserts that public institutions have become terrified of making mistakes on race issues, outsourcing moral judgment to activist consultants and community leaders who often lack legitimacy. She specifically criticizes the Independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board overseeing the police race action plan, noting its leaders support defunding the police.

Shadow equalities minister Claire Coutinho confirms the duty would be scrapped entirely, emphasizing a return to judging people by character rather than skin color, and arguing that public services should focus on their core duties-safety and service-rather than divisive diversity training. The Conservative proposal aims to amend the Equality Act to stop public bodies from spending resources on contested ideas about race, sex, and gender, redirecting attention to public priorities





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Kemi Badenoch Public Sector Equality Duty Equality Act Identity Politics Conservative Party Police NHS Diversity Initiatives Sahayb Abu Henry Nowak Defund The Police Claire Coutinho

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