Kemi Badenoch Unveils £36 Billion Welfare Reform Plan

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch proposes cutting £36 billion from the UK benefits bill to slash the £180 billion annual welfare cost, targeting specific disability and housing claims.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is set to publish a comprehensive reform strategy aimed at reducing the United Kingdom's annual welfare expenditure by £36 billion. This detailed 52-page report, titled Welfare that Works, directly addresses the current system's annual cost of £180 billion, which equals approximately £500 million each day. Badenoch argues that this financial burden is significantly larger than the combined spending on defence, education, and police services, thereby crushing the national economy.

Core Welfare Reform Mechanisms and Savings

The primary mechanism for achieving these savings involves removing eligibility for sickness and disability benefits for individuals with low-level mental health conditions and routine back pain. This specific change is projected to take 2.5 million people out of the welfare system and save £13.7 billion annually. Additionally, the plan mandates that foreign nationals from outside the European Union be barred from claiming benefits in the UK, a measure expected to generate £9.5 billion in yearly savings.

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Further structural adjustments include reinstating the two-child benefit cap, which was previously scrapped by the Labour government. This reversal is forecast to save taxpayers £3.1 billion per year. The plan also targets the housing benefit bill, aiming to trim £4.5 billion from the current expenditure. Currently, housing benefits are pegged to rents in the cheapest 30 percent of the market, but the new proposal shifts this benchmark to the cheapest 10 percent and imposes a cap on social rents for five years.

Political Positions and Stakeholder Conflicts

Badenoch frames these proposals as a fundamental ideological divide between the Conservatives and Labour. She asserts that Labour believes cutting welfare is inherently cruel and that a life of dependency is acceptable. In contrast, the Conservative leader warns that the current system fosters a damaging culture of dependency. She specifically notes that labeling young people with conditions like ADHD as defective is more destructive to their future prospects than the condition itself.

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Shadow welfare secretary Helen Whately supported the initiative, describing the current welfare bill as running out of control. She acknowledged that while the Beveridge welfare state was a noble ambition for a country emerging from war, it has since expanded far beyond its original intent. Whately criticized the modern system for using public funds to support minor issues, such as free cars for claims related to acne or tennis elbow, rather than focusing on those who genuinely cannot work.

Real-World Impact and Economic Consequences

The financial implications of the status quo are substantial, with the average taxpayer contributing more than £4,000 each year to the welfare system. This total expenditure exceeds the entire gross domestic product of Ukraine. By trimming £4.5 billion from the housing benefit bill, which is forecast to hit £42 billion by the end of the parliament, the plan seeks to prevent further escalation. This represents a £10 billion increase in housing costs over just five years under current policies.

The government has faced significant resistance to similar reforms, having abandoned plans to cut £5 billion from the welfare bill last year due to a revolt by Labour MPs. Chancellor John Healey has warned that the welfare bill will not be reduced before the upcoming election. He emphasized a desire to rein in spending in a Labour way, avoiding crude cuts, although reviews of youth unemployment and disability benefits are expected in the coming weeks.

Future Steps and Implementation Details

Beyond direct benefit cuts, the Conservative plan includes proactive measures to encourage employment. These initiatives involve lifting the cap on apprenticeships and halving employers' national insurance payments for workers aged under 25. The document also outlines reforms to the household benefit cap, requiring all adults in a family to work at least 16 hours a week to qualify, which would save £1 billion. Further savings of £2.8 billion are projected by cutting payments for child disability living allowance for those with mild mental health and behavioural disorders.

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While the government is conducting reviews led by figures such as Alan Milburn to tackle youth unemployment, these measures are not expected to yield short-term savings. Ministers admit that addressing the youth unemployment crisis will likely carry substantial upfront costs. Badenoch contrasts this approach with the Conservative strategy, criticizing delays in implementation. She argues that meaningful change requires knowing exactly what policies will be enacted before taking office, rather than deciding once in government.