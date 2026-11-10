Kemi Badenoch Surpasses Nigel Farage in PM Popularity Polling

New YouGov data reveals Kemi Badenoch holds a significant lead over Nigel Farage for Prime Minister, marking a major shift in British right-wing politics amid Reform Party controversies.

A new survey conducted by YouGov indicates that Kemi Badenoch has overtaken Nigel Farage in popularity among voters seeking a Prime Minister, signaling a notable shift in the dynamics of the British political right. The polling data suggests that the Conservative Party leader is now more likely to be preferred by Reform supporters than their own party's founder is by Conservative voters.

Conservative Leader Gains Right Wing Support

According to the YouGov survey, twenty-two percent of Reform UK supporters believe Kemi Badenoch would perform a better job in Number Ten than Reform leader Nigel Farage. This statistic highlights a growing dissatisfaction within the Reform voter base regarding their current leadership compared to the Conservative opposition. Conversely, only fourteen percent of Conservative voters indicated a preference for Nigel Farage to run the country in a direct comparison with Mrs Badenoch.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Announces £36bn Welfare Reform Plan to Cut Benefits

The data further reveals that fifty-seven percent of Reform voters would rather see Mrs Badenoch as Prime Minister than Labour leader Andy Burnham. Meanwhile, only thirty-six percent of Tory supporters stated they would prefer Mr Farage over the Labour leader. This disparity underscores the diverging levels of support between the two right-leaning factions and their respective leaderships.

Surge in Popularity Since Mid Two Thousand Twenty Five

Overall, three times as many Britons currently want Kemi Badenoch to be Prime Minister as Nigel Farage, with YouGov stating she has gained the upper hand in the battle for control of the British political right. In a head-to-head comparison, forty-three percent of those questioned believe Mrs Badenoch would do a better job in Number Ten, while only fifteen percent prefer Mr Farage. This fifteen percent figure represents the lowest recorded level of support for Mr Farage in YouGov's long-term tracker.

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Thirty-six percent of respondents remained unsure in this direct comparison, while the remaining six percent refused to choose a candidate. This current twenty-eight point lead for Badenoch marks a significant turnaround from August two thousand twenty five. At that time, just twenty-one percent of the public thought the Conservative leader would make the better Prime Minister, with twenty-three percent backing the Reform co-founder.

Controversies Hamper Reform Party Campaign

The shift in polling comes after Mrs Badenoch publicly called on Reform supporters to return to the Conservative fold during her party conference speech last month. She argued that Reform voters deserve better than a party whose leaders are mired in scandal, stating that many of them are her people who were let down and are wanted back home. This rhetorical strategy appears to be resonating with disaffected voters.

Meanwhile, Mr Farage has faced a series of controversies, including scandals involving his party's councillors and questions regarding undisclosed donations. He confirmed on a recent Sunday that he had been interviewed by the Commons sleaze watchdog over an undisclosed five million pound gift. When asked in a BBC interview if he believed the probe would find against him, Mr Farage questioned the premise, asking if the establishment would find against the leader of an insurgent party.

Broader Electoral Landscape And Next Steps

Despite these gains against right-wing rivals, Britons consistently prefer Labour leader Andy Burnham to all other main party leaders. The Labour leader holds a decisive forty percent to twenty-eight percent lead over Mrs Badenoch. YouGov notes that Burnham's lead against Nigel Farage is even greater at twenty-eight points, with fifty percent of Britons seeing him as the better Prime Minister of the two, while only twenty-two percent favor the abilities of the Reform leader.

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In another development, a poll tracker indicates that the Conservative Party has overtaken Reform for the first time in almost two years. This follows reports from the Mail on Sunday that a poll by Lord Ashcroft gave the Conservatives an eight-point lead over Reform. Focus groups suggest voters are increasingly attracted to Mrs Badenoch's no-nonsense style and pledges to cut tax and welfare. A Tory source stated on Monday that the next election will be a choice between a Labour Party addicted to higher taxes and a Conservative Party committed to cutting the deficit and funding defense.