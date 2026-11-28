New polling shows Kemi Badenoch's approval among Tory voters rose by 37 points, a rise second only to David Cameron. This surge follows Reform UK turmoil and Badenoch's strong performance at Prime Minister's Questions.

The approval rating of Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has experienced a historic surge, rising by 37 percentage points since September of last year. This rapid increase in voter support is only the second-highest in recent history for a Conservative leader, trailing solely the growth witnessed by David Cameron during his time in opposition.

Historic Comparison to David Cameron Rise

An analysis conducted by The Mail on Sunday reveals that Mrs. Badenoch's favourability score has jumped dramatically among voters. The only comparable surge in a similar period occurred when Mr. Cameron led the Opposition between September 2007 and August 2008. During that timeframe, Mr. Cameron's score increased by 47 points. That specific period of growth for the former Prime Minister was triggered after then Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown declined to call an early general election, a decision widely interpreted as a political misstep.

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The parallel drawn between the two leaders highlights the significant shift in public perception regarding Kemi Badenoch. Her trajectory now mirrors the rapid ascent of one of the most popular figures in modern Conservative Party history, suggesting a potential turning point in her leadership tenure.

Media Presence and Reform UK Instability

Several factors have contributed to the elevated standing of Mrs. Badenoch within the political arena. Her increasingly confident public appearances have garnered positive attention, particularly during parliamentary sessions. She has reportedly outperformed both Sir Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham at Prime Minister's Questions, a performance attributed partly to preparation assistance from Lord Cameron.

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Simultaneously, the Conservative Party has benefited from the internal turmoil within Reform UK. The rival right-wing party has faced months of negative media coverage regarding its financial funding. Sir Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, is currently under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. The inquiry focuses on whether he breached rules by failing to register £5 million received from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne.

This scandal has had tangible electoral consequences for the opposition party. Over the past year, Reform UK has dropped in the polls from highs in the 30s to the low 20s. This decline has prompted senior figures within the party to discuss previously unthinkable scenarios, such as a leadership change aimed at striking a deal with the Conservatives to form an anti-Labour pact.

Competing Views on Right-Wing Unity

Internal debates within Reform UK suggest deep divisions regarding future strategy. One source indicated that there is no viable path for a political agreement between Sir Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch due to the significant animosity between them. The source emphasized that uniting the right-wing vote appears impossible while Mr. Farage remains in charge.

However, some senior party members believe a leadership transition could open new diplomatic avenues. If Mr. Farage were to step down, potential candidates to replace him include Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick, deputy leader Richard Tice, and home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf. The prospect of a new leader who might facilitate a broader coalition remains a topic of serious discussion among influential figures in the party.

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BMG Research Polling and Future Implications

Recent polling data from BMG Research, published on a Friday, provides concrete numbers regarding the current political landscape. The survey placed the Labour Party at 32 per cent support. The Conservative Party followed with 22 per cent, while Reform UK trailed at 20 per cent. This data underscores the intense competition for second place in British politics.

The poll also measured satisfaction ratings for party leaders, revealing a sharp decline for Sir Nigel Farage. His satisfaction score fell four points over the past month to -24, marking the lowest rating among all major party leaders. Robert Struthers from BMG noted that while Labour retains a significant lead, the battle for second place is the more compelling narrative.

Analysis of focus groups indicates that Mrs. Badenoch's personal qualities are the primary driver behind the Conservative Party's rise to second place. The party has successfully attracted back many voters who previously switched to the Liberal Democrats during the last election. The central question for the Conservative Party now is whether Kemi Badenoch can leverage her personal standing to permanently elevate the party's brand and secure long-term electoral success.