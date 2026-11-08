Kemi Badenoch Supports Trump Iran Strikes and Criticizes Trade Policies

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch praises Donald Trump's military actions in Iran while criticizing his economic policies and political style.

British Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has publicly stated that US President Donald Trump deserved to lose the recent midterm elections and admitted she would have been content if he had lost to Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 race. Despite this harsh political critique, Badenoch revealed a significant shift in her foreign policy stance by endorsing the current military conflict in Iran. She explicitly stated that she would support President Trump in launching further strikes against Iran in the coming days, marking a clear divergence from her previous criticisms of his domestic economic strategies. This dual position highlights the complex relationship between British conservative figures and American political leadership.

Economic Criticism and Trade Views

Badenoch explained to the left-wing Independent news site that the recent electoral setbacks for Republicans in the United States were the result of entirely self-inflicted wounds caused by President Trump. She argued that while she supported the ongoing war in Iran, she strongly opposed the U.S. leader's protectionist approach to global trade. Badenoch asserted that tariffs are harmful to the cost of living and are not what traditional conservatives should advocate for. She believed that Trump abandoned the free market neo-liberal principles that prioritize global trade cooperation.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Calls Trump's Loss Self-Inflicted After Democrats Sweep Midterms

The Tory leader noted that President Trump entered office with an extraordinary coalition that included Latinos and more black voters than any other Republican candidate. However, she argued that his immediate focus on tariffs, along with comments regarding Greenland and Canada, confused voters and damaged his political standing. Badenoch maintained that America First policies contradict the conservative commitment to free markets. She suggested that Trump should have continued adhering to global trade norms rather than pursuing protectionism.

Political Style and Personal Conduct

Badenoch also directed her criticism at President Trump's personal demeanor and rhetorical style. She described him as very charming in person but stated that his method of addressing opponents fails to meet the standards expected of a statesman. She criticized his tendency to get his hands dirty with insults and engage in dirty politics. Specifically, she cited his rude remarks about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as an example of unacceptable behavior for a world leader. Badenoch further condemned the way Trump treated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their White House meeting, describing the interaction as awful.

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Regarding her preference between the two major US political figures, Badenoch stated that she likes Donald Trump and Kamala Harris equally, though she acknowledged there was a double meaning in that statement. This ambiguity reflects the nuanced position of many British conservatives who appreciate certain aspects of Trump's leadership while rejecting his political tactics. Her comments suggest a pragmatic but critical view of American leadership, balancing support for specific policy outcomes with disapproval of the methods used to achieve them.

Domestic Context and Immigration

Since becoming leader of the Conservative Party in 2024, Badenoch has faced significant challenges in the polls, largely due to her party falling behind Nigel Farage's Reform UK. A primary reason for this decline is the public perception that her party has failed to deliver on its promises regarding immigration control. Badenoch has previously argued for lifting the cap on the number of work visas issued annually, a policy that contrasts with some of her colleagues' stances. Her political position is further complicated by her history in the Boris Johnson government, which refused to impose caps on immigration numbers in post-Brexit changes.

During the Johnson administration, millions of migrants arrived in the country, creating one of the largest waves in British history. Badenoch has claimed that the government actually wanted to lower immigration but missed the skyrocketing numbers because ministers were distracted by other issues. This narrative attempts to distance her current leadership from the immigration failures of the past, though it has not fully restored voter confidence. The ongoing struggle to address immigration remains a central factor in her party's low poll ratings and its competition with Reform UK.

Nigel Farage on Trade and Iran

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, offered a different perspective on President Trump's recent electoral performance and foreign policy. He credited Trump with booming the American economy and transforming the United States into an exporter of energy rather than an importer. Farage also acknowledged Trump's efforts to close the Southern border after the Biden administration allowed millions of illegal migrants into the country. These accomplishments, according to Farage, are significant achievements that deserve recognition despite the political controversies surrounding them.

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However, Farage argued that many American voters felt Trump had broken his promise not to start new foreign wars. He noted that the idea of no more foreign wars was central to Trump's rhetoric since 2015. Farage supported the initial strikes to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon but criticized the prolonged nature of the conflict. He pointed out that the war has lasted for eight and a half months and has led to increased prices for gas and diesel, affecting American families. This economic impact, he suggested, is a key reason for Trump's poor performance in recent elections.

Future Military Strategy in Iran

Farage expects a very sharp increase in military action in Iran in the coming days, despite not having spoken to his political ally since the elections. When asked if he would advise against such actions, Farage emphasized that many of the mistakes made by Britain and America over the last twenty-five years stem from a lack of clear exit plans. He warned that if there is no definitive strategy, military intervention could lead to further complications. Farage stressed that the situation in Iran is fundamentally different from previous conflicts in Libya or Iraq.

He explained that Iran is a theocracy, not a dictatorship with a single leader whose removal would cause the regime to collapse. Consequently, he suspects that any military engagement would be a very hard battle to win. Farage's comments highlight the strategic uncertainties surrounding potential US and UK involvement in Iran. His analysis suggests that without a clear and comprehensive plan, military action could exacerbate regional instability and economic pressures rather than resolving them. This view aligns with broader concerns about the long-term consequences of prolonged military engagements.