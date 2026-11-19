Kemi Badenoch criticizes Prime Minister Andy Burnham for adopting EU rules on trade, energy, and immigration, arguing the deal undermines Brexit gains and ignores core economic issues.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has launched a fierce condemnation of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's proposed Brexit reset agreement, describing the deal as a catastrophic betrayal of the nation's core objectives. Badenoch argues that the current administration is steering Britain into a worst-case scenario where the country remains out of the European Union while simultaneously paying financial contributions to Brussels.

The Conservative leader asserts that the proposed arrangement forces Britain to become a subordinate rule-taker under the jurisdiction of EU courts. She emphasizes that the agreement requires dynamic alignment with European regulations, meaning the UK must accept all future Brussels laws regardless of their suitability for British interests.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Provokes Andy Burnham to Unprecedented Outburst at PMQs

Badenoch directly challenges the narrative that the deal will stimulate economic growth, rejecting the notion that government tinkering creates prosperity. She states that genuine growth is driven by hard work, business investment, and the production of goods, not by political maneuvering, noting that living standards were stagnating long before the Brexit referendum.

A significant point of contention is the proposed agreement on food and agricultural products. While acknowledging that exporters may benefit from reduced checks, Badenoch highlights that the 90 percent of businesses and farmers who do not export to Europe will face new restrictions. She warns that dynamic alignment will hinder innovations like precision breeding and GM crops, areas where Britain had surged ahead of the EU after leaving.

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The Prime Minister claims that Brexit has cost Britain up to 8 percent of GDP growth since 2020. Badenoch dismisses this figure as nonsense, pointing out that such a loss would imply Britain grew at the same rate as the United States, which did not happen. She notes that Britain has grown at just over 1 percent per year, outperforming France and Germany during the same period.

Badenoch argues that the true economic problems stem from high energy costs, historic tax levels, and excessive red tape rather than the decision to leave the EU. She compares the situation to a medical diagnosis, stating that treating the wrong problem prevents the patient from getting better and that these issues have persisted since 2016.

The agreement also links Britain's carbon pricing with Europe's system, a move Badenoch warns will cost households more than £230 a year. She emphasizes that businesses competing internationally require cheaper energy to thrive and that linking carbon pricing undermines this necessity for global competitiveness.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister is opening the door to mass immigration from countries such as Bulgaria and Romania. Badenoch questions how this influx aligns with his goal of getting a million young people into work, suggesting it contradicts the goal of border control established in 2016 and undermines national sovereignty.

She accuses Andy Burnham of entering negotiations naked and desperate, having removed any leverage by stating that Britain cannot afford to turn down the deal. Badenoch argues that this approach allows the EU to dictate terms without offering concessions, leaving Britain with a disadvantageous agreement.

The Prime Minister previously promised not to reopen the debate on Brexit while campaigning in Makerfield. Badenoch notes that he has now done precisely that, with figures like Ed Davey, SNP politicians, and Rachel Reeves eager to join the debate, suggesting a lack of clear direction from the current leadership.

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Badenoch also criticizes the Prime Minister's international conduct, citing his trip to Turkey where he spoke to an empty room as evidence of diminished standing. She contrasts this with Theresa May and Boris Johnson, who both presented clear plans to the electorate and commanded respect on the world stage.

She observes that Andy Burnham did not lead Labour into the last general election on a promise to reopen the relationship with the EU. Badenoch claims he has stabbed his predecessor in the back by pursuing his own divisive agenda, warning that Britain cannot afford a decade of false hope from Labour.

By contrast, the Conservative leader promises that the next Conservative government will make economic growth its central organizing principle. She pledges to support agreements that genuinely serve national interest while reversing arrangements that damage growth or prevent Britain from making its own decisions.

Badenoch emphasizes that Britain should be a country with the confidence and ambition to shape its own future, not a nation humbly begging Brussels for acceptance. She calls for politicians who understand how wealth is created and who can deliver proper jobs for young people and improved living standards for families.

The Conservative leader concludes that Andy Burnham's ambition is focused on remaining Prime Minister rather than doing what Britain needs. She warns that allowing the country to become poorer and less independent due to a lack of plan is a failure that must be prevented by voters and opposition alike.