Kemi Badenoch Promises to Strip ILR From Non-Contributors

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch vows to revoke indefinite leave to remain from migrants who fail to net contribute, targeting Labour's relaxed immigration rules and care worker exemptions.

Kemi Badenoch has announced that migrants granted permanent settlement in the United Kingdom under current Labour government policies will face having that status revoked if they do not make a net financial contribution to the country. The Conservative leader stated that a future Tory administration would specifically target individuals holding indefinite leave to remain (ILR) to ensure that public resources are not directed toward those who are not economically beneficial. This declaration marks a direct challenge to the immigration framework currently being implemented by the Labour Party, which has recently softened its stance on low-skilled migration.

Proposed Revocation of Settlement Status

The core mechanism of the Conservative proposal involves reviewing the status of foreign nationals who have been granted indefinite leave to remain. Badenoch clarified that ILR would no longer serve as an automatic entitlement to state benefits or social housing for non-citizens. Instead, the government would conduct a financial review to determine if the individual is a net contributor to the national economy. Those deemed not to be contributing sufficiently would have their settlement status reviewed and potentially stopped, ensuring that permanent residency is tied to economic value rather than merely time spent in the country.

Also read Antigua PM Demands Reparations and Republican Status Amid King Charles Visit

Critique of Labour's Care Worker Exemptions

Badenoch directed sharp criticism at Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for exempting nearly 300,000 foreign care workers from stricter immigration crackdowns. The original plan proposed by Mahmood had intended to delay the path to settlement for these workers, but this was watered down following pressure from Labour MPs. Consequently, out of the 1.9 million foreign nationals expected to become eligible for settlement by 2030, only 500,000 will face waiting periods longer than before. Badenoch accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of abandoning tougher proposals to unite the political left ahead of an election, describing the current approach as an addiction to welfare provision.

Future Conservative Immigration Framework

Alongside the revocation proposal, the Conservative Party outlined a broader, more restrictive immigration strategy. This includes a mandatory minimum ten-year wait before any legal migrant can apply for indefinite leave to remain, followed by an additional five-year period before applying for British citizenship. The party also proposed implementing a higher salary threshold for migration and an annual cap on total immigration numbers. These measures are designed to end what they describe as low-skilled mass immigration and to prevent non-citizens from accessing social housing or benefits.

Advertisement

Financial Implications and Government Response

The financial impact of these policy shifts remains a point of contention. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously estimated that allowing care workers to settle earlier would cost taxpayers £10 billion over a lifetime. However, she has refused to specify the exact cost of the new, watered-down measures, acknowledging only that the changes would reduce potential savings. Mahmood stated that a full impact assessment would be laid before Parliament alongside the immigration rules, insisting that the final plan still represents a significant change despite the compromises made.

Political Fallout and Strategic Positioning

The debate has highlighted deep fractures within the governing Labour Party and sharp ideological divisions between the two major political forces. Badenoch framed the issue as a matter of fiscal responsibility, arguing that allowing low-paid migrants to secure permanent status without net contribution burdens the public purse. She emphasized that the Conservative approach prioritizes national economic strength by ensuring that those granted settlement are adding value to the country. This political maneuvering positions the Conservative Party as the defender of strict border control and economic contribution, directly contrasting with Labour's perceived focus on welfare accessibility.