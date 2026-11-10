Kemi Badenoch Pledges £36billion Welfare Cuts and Back-to-Work Push

Kemi Badenoch unveiled Conservative plans to cut £36billion from the welfare bill, axing benefits for low-level mental health conditions and back pain.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, has said that young people with ADHD should be pushed towards work rather than left to live on benefits. She made the remarks in a major speech while unveiling Conservative plans to slash £36billion from the welfare bill.

In the speech, Badenoch warned that the cost of the handout system is 'crushing our economy'. She pledged to axe sickness and disability benefits for low-level mental health conditions and back pain, a change she said would take 2.5 million people out of the system.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Announces £36bn Welfare Reform Plan to Cut Benefits

Conservative Welfare Cuts Target Benefits and Housing Costs

The Conservative Party plans to cut £36billion from the welfare bill, with sickness and disability benefits for low-level mental health conditions and back pain among the main targets. Badenoch set out the case in a 52-page report that details the proposals.

Foreign nationals from outside the EU would be barred from claiming benefits in the United Kingdom. The two-child benefit cap, which Labour scrapped, would be reinstated, saving the taxpayer £3.1billion a year.

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The plan, titled Welfare That Works, also proposes trimming £4.5billion from the housing benefit bill. That bill is forecast to hit £42billion by the end of the parliament, a £10billion increase in five years. Under the plan, payments would be pegged to rents in the cheapest 10 per cent of the market, instead of the cheapest 30 per cent.

The back-to-work measures include lifting the cap on apprenticeships and halving employers' National Insurance payments for workers aged under 25. Badenoch presented these steps as a way to move young people into employment.

Badenoch Argues Many People With Disabilities Can Work

Badenoch argues that millions of people with physical and mental disabilities can work and contribute, and that a safety net should remain for those who genuinely cannot work. She acknowledged that the safety net must exist but said it should not be used for everyone who faces serious challenges.

She pointed to examples of people who have overcome adversity through hard work. She said double amputees run marathons, people who are housebound do creative work from home, and people with autism run some of the biggest tech companies in the world.

On young people with ADHD, Badenoch said that telling a young person their condition means they are defective and cannot do anything is likely to be more destructive to their future than the condition itself. She said the current welfare system is doing exactly that and that the Conservatives will change it.

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Badenoch denied that the Conservatives were blaming young people for the plans. She said the target was the system, where too much money is being spent on welfare and the Government does not want to do anything about it.

Institute for Fiscal Studies and Labour Respond to Reform Plans

Tom Waters, an associate director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said substantial savings from the benefit system are possible but that the Conservative proposals sit at the more uncertain end of the spectrum. He said the plans would undo all the growth in real working-age benefit spending since the pandemic if they were realised.

Waters also warned that the cuts are narrowly targeted, implying large losses for a small number of people. He said some of the foreign nationals affected get most or all of their income from benefits and would see a substantial increase in hardship under the plan.

Badenoch contrasted the Conservative welfare work with delays to Andy Burnham's ten-year plan for government, which he first promised in the summer. She said it is too late to work out what you think once you are in government, and that anyone who wants to change the country needs to know exactly what they want to do and how they will do it.

The Government was forced to abandon plans to shave £5billion off the welfare bill last year after a revolt by Labour MPs. The Prime Minister has said he is determined to rein in welfare spending 'in a Labour way', avoiding 'crude cuts'. The Conservative document acknowledges that its reforms will be 'fiercely resisted' and says that welfare reform is 'not easy', but argues that it can no longer be ducked.