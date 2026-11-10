Kemi Badenoch Overtakes Nigel Farage as Top Conservative PM Pick

New YouGov polling reveals Kemi Badenoch has surpassed Nigel Farage in appeal among Reform voters, signaling a major shift in the battle for the political right in the UK.

A significant shift in the British political landscape has emerged from the latest YouGov survey, which indicates that Reform UK voters are now more inclined to support Kemi Badenoch as Prime Minister than their own party leader, Nigel Farage. This polling data highlights a growing consolidation of the right-wing vote behind the Conservative Party leadership, marking a stark departure from recent political trends where Reform UK maintained a distinct and popular base.

Reform Supporters Favor Conservative Leadership

The core finding of the survey reveals that 22 per cent of Reform UK supporters believe Kemi Badenoch would perform better in Downing Street than the party co-founder. In a reciprocal dynamic, only 14 per cent of Conservative voters stated they would prefer Nigel Farage to run the country in a direct comparison. This disparity suggests that the conservative electorate is increasingly viewing the Conservative Party, under Badenoch, as a more viable and stable option than the insurgent Reform movement.

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When compared against the broader field of opposition, the appeal of Kemi Badenoch becomes even more pronounced. The data shows that 57 per cent of Reform voters would rather see Mrs. Badenoch as Prime Minister than the Labour leader, Andy Burnham. Furthermore, in a head-to-head contest between the two main non-Labour figures, 43 per cent of respondents favored Mrs. Badenoch over Mr. Farage, while only 15 per cent chose the Reform leader. This represents the lowest level of support recorded for Mr. Farage in YouGov's historical tracking data.

Narrowing Lead Over Lib Dems and Greens

Beyond the right-wing spectrum, Kemi Badenoch has also closed the gap with other major party leaders. She now holds a 36 per cent to 24 per cent advantage over Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, marking her largest lead over him to date. This is a notable improvement from January, when the two leaders were effectively tied in public perception. The gap appears even wider when facing the Green Party, with 40 per cent of respondents viewing Mrs. Badenoch as a better Prime Minister than Green leader Zack Polanski, compared to only 18 per cent who preferred him.

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However, the Labour leadership remains the most formidable obstacle. Andy Burnham continues to hold a decisive lead over the Conservative opposition, with 40 per cent of Britons favoring him over Mrs. Badenoch, who trails at 28 per cent. Against Nigel Farage, Mr. Burnham's advantage is even more substantial, with a 50 per cent to 22 per cent split. This suggests that while Mrs. Badenoch is successfully capturing the right-wing vote, the broader electorate still perceives Labour as the primary alternative government.

Historical Context and Party Dynamics

The current polling numbers represent a dramatic turnaround from less than eighteen months ago. In August 2025, just 21 per cent of the public believed the Conservative leader would make the better Prime Minister, while 23 per cent backed Nigel Farage. The YouGov tracker describes this current 28-point lead for Kemi Badenoch as evidence that she has gained the 'upper hand' in the battle for control of the British political right. The survey, conducted at the start of November with 2,355 adults, underscores a rapid realignment of voter priorities.

This statistical shift coincides with active efforts by the Conservative Party to reclaim defectors. Mrs. Badenoch recently addressed a party conference, urging Reform supporters to return to the Conservative fold. She argued that voters 'deserve better' than a party whose leadership is 'mired in scandal.' Her speech emphasized a narrative of restoration, stating that many Reform voters are 'our people' who were let down by the Conservatives in the past but are now being invited to come back home.

Impact of Scandals and Future Electoral Prospects

The divergence in popularity is further explained by contrasting recent histories. Mr. Farage has faced persistent controversies regarding campaign financing and local council scandals. He recently confirmed his interview with the Commons sleaze watchdog regarding an undisclosed £5 million gift. When asked about the potential outcome of this investigation, Mr. Farage questioned whether the 'establishment' would find against him, framing the probe as political harassment of an insurgent party.

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Conversely, Focus groups indicate that voters are responding positively to Kemi Badenoch's direct communication style and her policy platform, which centers on cutting taxes and reducing welfare spending. A Tory source emphasized this strategic positioning, stating that the next election will be framed as a choice between a Labour government addicted to borrowing and a Conservative administration focused on cutting the deficit and funding defense. This narrative aims to solidify the Conservative lead over Reform and present a unified front against Labour.