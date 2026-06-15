Kemi Badenoch Offers Labour Leader Votes for Welfare Cuts to Boost Defence Spending

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, has offered any Labour leader the votes of Conservative MPs to push through welfare cuts in order to boost defence spending. She said her party will work with any Labour leader in the national interest to cut the benefits bill to pay for defence. The offer came as she tore into Sir Keir Starmer over the Government's shambolic Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which has been delayed again amid a funding row within Whitehall.

Kemi Badenoch has offered any Labour leader the votes of Conservative MPs to push through welfare cuts in order to boost defence spending . The Tory leader said she would work in the national interest with whoever is Labour prime minister to increase investment in the Armed Forces by slashing the country's ballooning benefits bill.

The offer came as she tore into Sir Keir Starmer over the Government's shambolic Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which has been delayed again amid a funding row within Whitehall. John Healey quit as defence secretary last week as he fumed at Sir Keir for being unable to find the billions of pounds needed to properly fund the DIP, while he claimed Chancellor Rachel Reeves was unwilling to do so.

Mrs Badenoch said Sir Keir should resign if he cannot prove that the long-delayed DIP will protect our national security. She added that her party is going to work with any Labour leader in the national interest to cut the benefits bill to pay for defence. Mrs Badenoch has made an offer of working together repeatedly for well over a year since February 2025 because she could see what needed to be done.

She said some things are too important for party politics, but if the Prime Minister won't accept her offer, she will make the same offer today to Andy Burnham. The Government last year attempted to restrict access to benefits by tightening welfare rules, but Sir Keir was forced to abandon the changes due to a huge Labour revolt.

Speaking at a press conference in central London on Monday, Mrs Badenoch added that they know from the Welfare Secretary's text messages that the problem is not just the Labour leadership, it is Labour MPs. Pat McFadden revealed that those Labour MPs are always asking for more taxes, so that they can hand out more benefits. So, changing leader won't solve the problem of those backbenchers.

That is why she is offering 115 Conservative votes in Parliament for welfare reforms, 116 if you count her name as well. But Mrs Badenoch insisted she would not support axing the triple lock on state pensions in order to hike defence spending. Every single time she is asked this question, she says that the triple lock is not where the issue is. Our welfare bill we have a welfare plan till 2031.

We do not have a Defence Investment Plan for next year. If we get people off welfare and into work, it is a double whammy. We're not paying their benefits, and they are paying more tax and helping to grow the economy. We came into 2010 with a lot of pensioner poverty.

That is why the triple lock was put in place. Rather than moving money around and robbing Peter to pay Paul, what we need to do is get people into work and start funding our defence. Mrs Badenoch said the DIP needed to meet three tests if the plan is to protect our national security. The first test Mrs Badenoch laid out was that Britain should raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030.

But as a minimum, the funding must deliver the additional £28billion over four years that the Chief of Defence Staff has asked for. The Tory leader's second test was readiness, and that spending cannot be backloaded into the next Parliament. And capability was her third test, with Mrs Badenoch saying the plan must be transformative. It must enable us to address the threats of the next war, not the last.

The Defence Investment Plan should equip Britain with a more lethal and operationally effective armed forces with a mixture of traditional equipment and modern tech such as drones and counter drones. She added that if the PM is unable to provide the leadership within his Cabinet to deliver a defence investment plan that meets these three tests, and he should resign now and make way for a leader who can.

Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, is said to be preparing an immediate bid to oust Sir Keir from Downing Street if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday. Polling has shown Mr Burnham is on course to win in Makerfield, which would see him return to the House of Commons and allow him to mount a leadership challenge.

Mr Burnham's allies were previously thought to favour going long by waiting until later in the year after Labour's conference in Liverpool in September to launch a coup bid against Sir Keir. But the PM's defence spending meltdown last week, which saw the resignation of Mr Healey as defence secretary and Al Carns as Armed Forces minister, is said to have shifted their thinking





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Kemi Badenoch Labour Leader Welfare Cuts Defence Spending Conservative Mps Sir Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Defence Investment Plan National Security

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