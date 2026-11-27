Tory leader Kemi Badenoch announces a binding covenant requiring all Conservative parliamentary candidates to oppose Net Zero targets and leave the European Convention on Human Rights to stand in the next election.

Kemi Badenoch has issued a strict directive to current and prospective Conservative Members of Parliament, demanding they actively oppose Net Zero legislation and withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights. The Conservative Party leader announced this mandatory requirement during a speech delivered in the Newark constituency, marking a significant shift in the party's ideological stance ahead of the upcoming general election.

Covenant Requirements and Net Zero Opposition

Ms Badenoch unveiled a formal covenant that all party candidates must sign to be eligible for selection at the next election. The document explicitly outlines the party's commitment to abandoning the UK's target of reaching Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. She emphasized that adhering to this document, which also advocates for benefits reform and a smaller state, is not optional for those seeking to represent the Conservative Party. While she expressed a desire to retain all 118 current Tory MPs, she clarified that refusal to sign the covenant will result in candidates being barred from standing under the party banner.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Rebukes Nigel Farage Over Attacks on Husband Hamish

Stakeholder Responses and First Signatures

The political reaction to this announcement was immediate, with former chief whip Sir Mark Spencer becoming the first individual to sign the covenant live on television. Mr Spencer is the Conservative candidate running against Robert Jenrick, who defected to the Reform UK party. The choice of Newark as the venue for this announcement was strategic, given Mr Jenrick's high-profile departure. Ms Badenoch used the platform to declare that every Conservative MP elected after the next vote will have a clear mandate. She stated that these representatives would know exactly what they are there to achieve, rather than simply what they oppose, ensuring a unified policy direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Policy Goals and State Reform

The covenant serves as a guarantee to the British people regarding the Conservative Party's core values and future agenda. Ms Badenoch outlined three primary pillars for the party's mission: establishing a smaller and more effective state, creating an economy that rewards hard work and enterprise, and ensuring the country controls its own borders and laws. By signing the document, candidates commit to these specific policy goals, signaling a departure from the moderate positions of previous administrations. The leader stressed that this unity of purpose is essential for delivering on the party's promises and resetting its relationship with the electorate.

Future Implications for Party Structure

This move marks a potential purge of moderate voices within the Conservative Party, as candidates must now align with a distinct ideological framework. The requirement to leave the European Convention on Human Rights further cements the party's focus on national sovereignty and legal independence from European institutions. As the election approaches, all prospective candidates face a binary choice: sign the covenant and secure their place, or reject it and step aside. This strict adherence to policy positions aims to provide voters with clear alternatives and restore confidence in the party's ability to govern effectively.